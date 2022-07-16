Is Jennifer Lawrence Friends With The Kardashians?

In 2015, Kim Kardashian opened up to The Sun about her first meeting with Jennifer Lawrence, explaining that J-Law screamed "I love your show!" across a hotel lobby (via Marie Claire). This tracks with classic reality TV junkie behavior, but J-Law may have parlayed her fandom into a budding friendship with the family.

Prior to interviewing Kim on "Jimmy Kimmel," the "Passengers" actor got to know the SKKN mogul, as well as momager Kris Jenner. "I wanted to get as much information as I could. I wanted to do my due diligence on Kim Kardashian. I went to Kris [Jenner's] house and had dinner with the whole family," Lawrence explained at an appearance for The Wing. Calling the KarJenner clan "smart, grounded, normal, and funny," she did acknowledge that feelings might run a little deeper on her end. "I don't know that [Kim] would call me a friend," Lawrence added. "It's probably a one-sided friendship."

Still, as the KarJenners got to know Lawrence, they welcomed her into the fold the best way they know how: by including her on "KUWTK." Per Refinery29, the "Red Sparrow" star made a cameo on a 2019 episode of the show, in which she purported to be "the new Kris," and gave input on Khloé Kardashian's paintings. After the fact, Khloé showed her appreciation for J-Law on Twitter, calling her friend "sooooo hysterical." Interestingly however, it's the KarJenner matriarch with whom Lawrence is the closest.