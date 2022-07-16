The Tragic Death Of NASCAR Star Bobby East

Former NASCAR driver Bobby East has died at 37. The three-time U.S. Auto Club national champion had a storied racing career, which began when he was only 16 years old. In 2001, he won the National Midget Series Rookie of the Year award, after being crowned the youngest person ever to win a USAC feature race, per Nine Racing.

The USAC confirmed East's death, revealing that he died on the evening of July 13. "East was phenomenal in USAC National Sprint Cars as well, most notably on pavement tracks," the USAC said. Adding, "He tallied 15 wins in the series, with the first coming in 2003 at Ohio's Mansfield Motorsports Speedway. He also prevailed at the Milwaukee Mile in 2005 in what remains as the last USAC Sprint Car race held on a one-mile track."

Hailed as "one of the most prolific drivers of his era," East's impact on the sport of racing is unquestionable. Unfortunately, the details of the NASCAR star's death are very tragic.