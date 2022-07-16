The Tragic Death Of NASCAR Star Bobby East
Former NASCAR driver Bobby East has died at 37. The three-time U.S. Auto Club national champion had a storied racing career, which began when he was only 16 years old. In 2001, he won the National Midget Series Rookie of the Year award, after being crowned the youngest person ever to win a USAC feature race, per Nine Racing.
The USAC confirmed East's death, revealing that he died on the evening of July 13. "East was phenomenal in USAC National Sprint Cars as well, most notably on pavement tracks," the USAC said. Adding, "He tallied 15 wins in the series, with the first coming in 2003 at Ohio's Mansfield Motorsports Speedway. He also prevailed at the Milwaukee Mile in 2005 in what remains as the last USAC Sprint Car race held on a one-mile track."
Hailed as "one of the most prolific drivers of his era," East's impact on the sport of racing is unquestionable. Unfortunately, the details of the NASCAR star's death are very tragic.
Bobby East was fatally stabbed
Bobby East was reportedly stabbed to death following an altercation with a man at a California gas station, according to the Daily Mail. Authorities revealed that the athlete suffered multiple stab wounds and later died from his injuries.
"The victim was found on the ground suffering from a serious stab wound to the chest area," said a police statement. "Officers attempted life saving measures until OCFA paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a local trauma center, where the victim succumbed to his injury." Following the attack, officers began a search for Trent William Millsap, a person who was allegedly involved in a different stabbing incident. TMZ reported on July 16 that police later located Millsap, who was fatally shot during his arrest.
Tributes have begun pouring in for the NASCAR star, as fans and fellow racers took to social media to share their grief. "Bobby East was one heck of a racer. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the East family," one person tweeted. While Todd Bodine, NASCAR champion and Fox Sports analyst, wrote, "Very sad to hear of the tragic incident involving Legend USAC driver Bobby East. He was one heck of a wheelman."