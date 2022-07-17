Tragic Details About Ivana Trump

Donald Trump's very public affair with actor Marla Maples eventually led to the end of his first marriage with Ivana Trump. The businesswoman wrote about Donald's infidelity in her 2017 book "Raising Trump: Family Values from America's First Mother," recalling the moment she apparently learned of the affair directly from Maples herself in 1989. "This young blond[e] woman came up to me out of the blue and said, 'I'm Marla and I love your husband. Do you?'" she wrote. "I said, 'Get lost. I love my husband.' It was unladylike, but I was in shock."

Ivana also explained that the highly publicized cheating scandal affected the entire family, including her three children with Donald, per The U.S. Sun. Indeed, news of the affair was inescapable in the '90s, and it didn't help that the New York Post printed the headline, "Marla Boasts to Her Pals About Donald: Best Sex I've Ever Had," across its front page. As you may have guessed, this garnered a lot of attention. Per the Daily Mail, it was later alleged that Donald himself requested this front-page story.

He and Maples would go on to welcome their daughter, Tiffany Trump, before getting married in 1993 and divorcing in 1999. While Maples expressed hope for Ivana's forgiveness during a 2016 interview with People, Ivana told the New York Post (via People), "[Maples] asked to apologize to me in the Daily Mail in London. They asked if I accepted the apology and I said no. Why should I? She broke my marriage!"