The Tragic Death Of Ivana Trump's Fourth Husband

On paper, the marriage between Ivana Trump and Rossano Rubicondi (pictured above in 2005) was brief — all told, they exchanged vows in 2008 and divorced a year later, per the Daily Mail. Even so, their relationship — which morphed from romantic to platonic and back again over the years — had a much longer arc than a marriage license would suggest.

As the tabloid noted, the couple dated for six years before marrying in Palm Beach, Florida, at none other than her ex-husband Donald Trump's current homestead, the Mar-a-Lago private resort and golf club. Even after Ivana and Rubicondi called it quits, they remained in each others lives — even going as far as to appear on the Italian version of the "Dancing With the Stars" franchise in 2018. In fact, they wound up getting back together, but split again in 2019, per Page Six. Still, it's clear they remained friends, as they were seen together as recently as July, per the Daily Mail.

While no cause of death has been officially verified, the New York Post reported that Rubicondi had been ill for at least a year, and that the likely cause of death was the skin cancer melanoma.