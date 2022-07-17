The Bravo Star Fans Say Jennifer Lopez Should Thank For Her Wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally tied the knot, and fans are expressing gratitude to a "Southern Charm" star for helping make it happen.

Just a few months after announcing their engagement, the "On the Floor" singer and "Justice League" actor revealed that they have exchanged "I Do's" in an intimate ceremony. In her exclusive newsletter, Lopez shared with fans what happened over the weekend of July 16, saying that the couple took a trip to Las Vegas and got married. "Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world," she wrote (via Us Weekly).

"We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed)." Lopez went on to explain how they exchanged vows and rings, and that they had the "best possible wedding we could have imagined." Fans, of course, were elated, considering how Bennifer had been more than 20 years in the making. Some fans even thanked "Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy for allegedly contributing to this love story.