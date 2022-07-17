The Bravo Star Fans Say Jennifer Lopez Should Thank For Her Wedding
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally tied the knot, and fans are expressing gratitude to a "Southern Charm" star for helping make it happen.
Just a few months after announcing their engagement, the "On the Floor" singer and "Justice League" actor revealed that they have exchanged "I Do's" in an intimate ceremony. In her exclusive newsletter, Lopez shared with fans what happened over the weekend of July 16, saying that the couple took a trip to Las Vegas and got married. "Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world," she wrote (via Us Weekly).
"We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed)." Lopez went on to explain how they exchanged vows and rings, and that they had the "best possible wedding we could have imagined." Fans, of course, were elated, considering how Bennifer had been more than 20 years in the making. Some fans even thanked "Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy for allegedly contributing to this love story.
Fans thanked Madison LeCroy for making Bennifer happen
Some fans think Madison LeCroy single-handedly destroyed Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's relationship, thereby making Bennifer's reconciliation possible. In February 2021, rumors that the pro athlete and "Southern Charm" star had been involved in an affair, but at the time, LeCroy clarified that Rodriguez "never physically cheated on his fiancée with me." She told Page Six that they have never met in person and "we are definitely innocent in this." Nevertheless, Lopez and Rodriguez broke up a month after those rumors started swirling, and come April 2021, J.Lo and Ben Affleck were seen together for the first time in years.
So, when Bennifer announced their marriage, fans could not help but joke about LeCroy. "Do you think JLo and Ben thanked Madison in their vows?" one fan quipped. "Thank you, Madison LeCroy," another joked. "Madison absolutely deserve[s] invitations to the Bennifer wedding celebration," a user tweeted. But fans have turned this into an inside joke ever since Bennifer got back together. "[I]sn't crazy that Madison from Southern Charm was the catalyst that gave us Bennifer 2.0?" a fan wrote.
Whatever the case may be, fans are just happy that Lopez and Affleck found their way back into each other's arms. They are "two very lucky people," Lopez wrote in her newsletter about their engagement (via People). "Who got a second chance at true love." And they did, alright!