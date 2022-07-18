The Weeknd And Lily-Rose Depp Are Causing A Major Stir With Their Latest Project

The Weeknd is no stranger to a stunning leading lady, that's for sure. The star (who you may know by his birth name of Abel Tesfaye) has gotten pretty close with a few famous ladies, with his most high-profile romances being with two of the most eligible bachelorettes on the planet.

The Weeknd first started dating model Bella Hadid in 2015, and things were pretty serious. The couple didn't exactly hide their relationship and were spotted out and about at different events together, while also being very open with fans on social media. Hadid even gushed about her man in 2016, sharing an Instagram snap of them together on the Grammys red carpet alongside the caption, "This is YOUR day baby! I'm so proud of you[.] I feel so lucky to be by your side." Aww! The two continued to be on and off for years after that, breaking up and making up more times than we can keep count. It seems 2019 is when things really ended though, with E! News reporting they were officially donezo.

But that's not his only high-profile romance, as The Weeknd also dated Selena Gomez. The two famously got together around January 2017, but it just wasn't built to last. "It's been hard for them to come to the realization that this is the direction things were heading, but it's been hard for months," a source told People in October 2017. Now though? The Weeknd is hitting the headlines with another famous lady.