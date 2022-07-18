Adele Reportedly Has Good News For Her Fans In Las Vegas

The drama surrounding Adele and her Las Vegas residency has been well-documented in the press. Earlier this year, the "Set Fire To The Rain" hitmaker was supposed to kick off her residency, "Weekends With Adele," at the Caesars Palace on January 21. However, at the very last minute, the chart-topping singer pulled every show and has yet to reschedule the dates.

The night before the very first show, Adele took to Instagram to share a video announcing and explaining why the sold-out concerts were canceled. "I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready. We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you," the Grammy award-winner said before also mentioning that a large amount of the crew and her team had come down with coronavirus. Adele was captured crying in the clip, continuously apologizing for the cancelation. "I'm so upset and I'm really embarrassed," she added. Even though she said she would be rescheduling all the shows, she has yet to announce the new dates. During an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show" in February year, Adele reassured fans by declaring that the Vegas shows will "100 percent" be happening in 2022.

Now, it appears things are looking up and that Adele kept her promise, as the singing sensation is rumored to be kicking off the residency in the upcoming months.