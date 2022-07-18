Adele Reportedly Has Good News For Her Fans In Las Vegas
The drama surrounding Adele and her Las Vegas residency has been well-documented in the press. Earlier this year, the "Set Fire To The Rain" hitmaker was supposed to kick off her residency, "Weekends With Adele," at the Caesars Palace on January 21. However, at the very last minute, the chart-topping singer pulled every show and has yet to reschedule the dates.
The night before the very first show, Adele took to Instagram to share a video announcing and explaining why the sold-out concerts were canceled. "I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready. We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you," the Grammy award-winner said before also mentioning that a large amount of the crew and her team had come down with coronavirus. Adele was captured crying in the clip, continuously apologizing for the cancelation. "I'm so upset and I'm really embarrassed," she added. Even though she said she would be rescheduling all the shows, she has yet to announce the new dates. During an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show" in February year, Adele reassured fans by declaring that the Vegas shows will "100 percent" be happening in 2022.
Now, it appears things are looking up and that Adele kept her promise, as the singing sensation is rumored to be kicking off the residency in the upcoming months.
Adele will reportedly announce the rescheduled dates in a few weeks
Looks like there's good news ahead for the lucky Adele fans who already snatched tickets for her upcoming Las Vegas residency. Fresh from performing two sold-out London concerts in Hyde Park, it appears Adele's now ready to hit Sin City. After making ticket holders wait months and months for the rescheduled dates, it has been reported that Adele will inform fans of the new dates shortly. "Adele loved performing in London and it gave her the drive to push forward with her Vegas residency," an inside source told The Sun, adding, "An announcement is coming in the next few weeks. Management have asked for a celebration to promote her return."
If Adele's Vegas performances receive the same reception as her London shows, it's fair to say fans are in for a treat. The Independent gave the singer a four-star review, while iNews insisted it was a "career-best comeback." On Instagram, the "Easy On Me" singer expressed how grateful and happy she was after taking the stage in her home city. "My heart is absolutely full!! I'll never forget these shows with you," Adele wrote. "I'm so honored to have been asked to perform."