Amber Rose Has Something To Say About Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Split

In case you've been living under a rock, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are no longer a couple. In February 2021, after nearly 7 years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce, per Cosmopolitan. Between Ye's Instagram tirades about his ex-wife and the rapper walking out on Kardashian's "SNL" monologue, the road post-divorce has been rocky for this former Hollywood couple.

But Kardashian also has high hopes for her ex-husband. In the first episode of "The Kardashians," the reality TV star said, "We're just trying to figure it out. How to be good parents to our kids together, how to be good friends to each other," per Us Weekly. She continued, "Our ultimate goal no matter what is just happiness and following that, whatever that looks like."

Meanwhile, a former girlfriend of Ye is speaking up about the famous split, and it's none other than Amber Rose. The model is known for her high-profile romantic relationships, including her past marriage to rapper Wiz Khalifa. The two officially divorced in 2016, per The New York Times. Rose is no stranger to drama and has had her share with both Ye and Kardashian. Let's see what Rose has had to say.