Amber Rose Has Something To Say About Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Split
In case you've been living under a rock, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are no longer a couple. In February 2021, after nearly 7 years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce, per Cosmopolitan. Between Ye's Instagram tirades about his ex-wife and the rapper walking out on Kardashian's "SNL" monologue, the road post-divorce has been rocky for this former Hollywood couple.
But Kardashian also has high hopes for her ex-husband. In the first episode of "The Kardashians," the reality TV star said, "We're just trying to figure it out. How to be good parents to our kids together, how to be good friends to each other," per Us Weekly. She continued, "Our ultimate goal no matter what is just happiness and following that, whatever that looks like."
Meanwhile, a former girlfriend of Ye is speaking up about the famous split, and it's none other than Amber Rose. The model is known for her high-profile romantic relationships, including her past marriage to rapper Wiz Khalifa. The two officially divorced in 2016, per The New York Times. Rose is no stranger to drama and has had her share with both Ye and Kardashian. Let's see what Rose has had to say.
Amber Rose wasn't exactly shocked about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce
Amber Rose recently revealed her thoughts on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce on the TMZ podcast "It's Tricky with Raquel Harper." When asked if she saw the divorce coming, Rose responded, "Of course." She said, "I have my own issues and feelings, how I feel about our relationship was." Rose and Ye's relationship lasted from 2008-2010. At one point, Rose accused Kardashian of contributing to their split. She claimed that the SKIMS founder had an affair with Ye during their relationship, per Complex. The drama didn't let up when Ye dissed Rose on Power 105.1's "The Breakfast Club" in 2015. The rapper said, "It's very hard for a woman to want to be with someone that's with Amber Rose ... I had to take 30 showers before I got with Kim." Rose fired back in a tweet, slamming Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Ray J.
It seems like Rose has finally forgiven the Kardashian-Ye duo and moved on. Rose told Harper, "I always hope for the best for them. I never really had any ill feelings, like 'I hope they get divorced' or 'he's going to get his day.' I was kind of just happy in my marriage at the time with Wiz [Khalifa], or even after just doing my thing. So, I never really thought about it much." Rose continued, "She seems happy now though, with Pete," referring to Kardashian's current boyfriend, actor-comedian Pete Davidson.