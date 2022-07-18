Usher Reveals How Justin Bieber Is Doing Amid Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis

Justin Bieber's career may be booming, but unfortunately his health is steadily declining. Back in January 2020, the pop singer announced on social media that he was diagnosed with Lyme disease — a disease typically contracted by an infected tick, per the CDC. Bieber was forced to make the shocking reveal after online trolls started to speculate whether the "Stay" artist was on drugs due to his sickly appearance. "Not only that, but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health," he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post (via Forbes). "It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever."

While Bieber has been very candid about his struggles with this particular disease along with depression and anxiety, he recently came forward about another health scare. In June, the "Peaches" singer shared a heartbreaking Instagram video announcing he was battling Ramsay Hunt syndrome. "It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," he said. According to the Mayo Clinic, the disease occurs when a "shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears."

While it's been very difficult for both the Biebs and his wife having to deal with constant health issues, it appears things are starting to get better.