Usher Reveals How Justin Bieber Is Doing Amid Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis
Justin Bieber's career may be booming, but unfortunately his health is steadily declining. Back in January 2020, the pop singer announced on social media that he was diagnosed with Lyme disease — a disease typically contracted by an infected tick, per the CDC. Bieber was forced to make the shocking reveal after online trolls started to speculate whether the "Stay" artist was on drugs due to his sickly appearance. "Not only that, but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health," he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post (via Forbes). "It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever."
While Bieber has been very candid about his struggles with this particular disease along with depression and anxiety, he recently came forward about another health scare. In June, the "Peaches" singer shared a heartbreaking Instagram video announcing he was battling Ramsay Hunt syndrome. "It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," he said. According to the Mayo Clinic, the disease occurs when a "shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears."
While it's been very difficult for both the Biebs and his wife having to deal with constant health issues, it appears things are starting to get better.
Usher says Justin is 'doing great' after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome
During an interview with Extra, Usher — Justin Bieber's longtime mentor and friend — revealed the "Love Yourself" singer is feeling much better after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome over a month ago. "He is doing great," he told the outlet. The R&B legend also shared that the two were able to find time to go on vacation together. "I think that whatever he may be experiencing right now it's actually really great to see that he has the support from his fans and his family," Usher added.
The "You Got it Bad" singer has played a vital role in Bieber's worldwide success and is grateful to still have a strong relationship with the pop star after more than a decade. "I am happy that I was at the beginning of and I am still a part of to this day, as a friend," he shared.
During the beginning stages of his diagnosis, Bieber had no choice but to cancel the remainder of his Justice World Tour, which was slated to run until July, according to CBS News. "Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer," AEG Worldwide wrote in a statement. Hopefully now that Bieber is recovering, he can finally get back to doing what he loves.