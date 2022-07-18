LeAnn Rimes Opens Up About The Devastating Reason She Sought Treatment

As LeAnn Rimes is showing fans, you "Can't Fight the Moonlight" and you can't fight the truth. Ahead of her new album release, Rimes is opening up to fans about her mental health struggles and why seeking help became more important than any award she has ever won.

Rimes, the well-known Grammy award-winning country star, is back in the spotlight after taking a break following her struggles. In April, the singer-songwriter announced her highly anticipated 19th studio album titled "god's work" which is set to release in September. At the time, Rimes said that the album is "a journey of reclamation, where humanity meets spirit," per The Tennessean. And each of the songs that have been released so far have certainly captured that meaning. For example, on July 15, Rimes released the single "the wild" alongside country music star Mickey Guyton, per CNN, which through lyricism works to encapsulate the "wild" that women have to endure in a patriarchal society.

Now, as the anticipation ramps up ahead of the album release, Rimes has made it clear that she is here to make a statement, not only with her new album, but with her personal experiences, too. Like in her latest interview, Rimes isn't just opening up on her new album — she's revealing what led her there in the first place, including what led her to seek mental health treatment and why it ended up being the best experience for her.