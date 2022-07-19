Chrishell Stause Sets The Record Straight About Rumors Surrounding Her Relationship With G Flip

Chrishell Stause's relationship with Australian non-binary rapper G Flip continues to make headlines. After previously dating a number of men in the public eye, many of Stause's fans questioned her sexuality, resulting in the "Selling Sunset" star taking to Instagram to share a video of her explaining that she's currently not labeling herself. "For me, it is about the person. It is about their heart. I am attracted to masculine energy and I don't really care about what the physical form is," she expressed in May.

Despite all the speculation, Stause and G Flip haven't been shy about sharing their love for one another on social media. In early July, Stause shared a snapshot of herself with G Flip and co-star Emma Hernan on a night out. Two months prior, G Flip posted an image of Stause giving them a tattoo on their upper thigh. Just days later, it was revealed that Stause had starred in their partner's video for "Get Me Outta Here."

Stause and G Flip's relationship appears, shall we say, picture perfect. It's going so well, in fact, that many believe the couple is already engaged.