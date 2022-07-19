Chrishell Stause Sets The Record Straight About Rumors Surrounding Her Relationship With G Flip
Chrishell Stause's relationship with Australian non-binary rapper G Flip continues to make headlines. After previously dating a number of men in the public eye, many of Stause's fans questioned her sexuality, resulting in the "Selling Sunset" star taking to Instagram to share a video of her explaining that she's currently not labeling herself. "For me, it is about the person. It is about their heart. I am attracted to masculine energy and I don't really care about what the physical form is," she expressed in May.
Despite all the speculation, Stause and G Flip haven't been shy about sharing their love for one another on social media. In early July, Stause shared a snapshot of herself with G Flip and co-star Emma Hernan on a night out. Two months prior, G Flip posted an image of Stause giving them a tattoo on their upper thigh. Just days later, it was revealed that Stause had starred in their partner's video for "Get Me Outta Here."
Stause and G Flip's relationship appears, shall we say, picture perfect. It's going so well, in fact, that many believe the couple is already engaged.
Chrishell Stause and G Flip are not getting married
Even though many would love for it to be true, we're here to break the news that Chrishell Stause and musician G Flip are not engaged. After the "Days of Our Lives" actor was captured wearing a large diamond ring, many assumed the two were taking their relationship to the next level. But, that isn't the case, according to Stause's rep, per Us Weekly. "[It's] just a ring and nothing else," they said.
The rumors originally started after Stause celebrated her upcoming birthday with a surprise gathering. As seen in an Instagram video on July 17, Stause flashed the sparkly number while living her best life and wearing a crown on her head. "I love you all SO much!! Had an absolute blast-my 1st ever surprise bday party!" she wrote. "My lil emo cancer heart is soooo grateful for the best friends a girl could have." Judging by the upload, G Flip was not in attendance. However, her ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim, with whom she's still on good terms, was. "We [heart emoji] you Chrishell! So much fun! Can you Uber me some Advil and Pedialyte tho," he commented. Although unconfirmed, the reason for G Flip's absence could be due to their recent Australian concert a few days prior, per NME.