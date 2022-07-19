Kim Kardashian Shares Cryptic Message Amid Khloé And Tristan's Baby Drama
Khloé Kardashian may be welcoming her second baby via surrogate with Tristan Thompson, but the duo is no longer romantically involved. According to Entertainment Tonight, the former couple, who already have one child together, is expecting a baby boy. The pregnancy was planned prior to Thompson getting another woman pregnant while still dating Khloé last year. This was not the first time the NBA player publicly cheated on the reality star.
A source told Entertainment Tonight, "The two aren't together and Khloé will have the baby full time. Khloé wants Tristan in both the kids' lives as much as he wants to be. She's very excited for True to have a sibling and bring another baby into the family!" In January, Thompson publicly revealed that he was the father of a Houston woman's child that was conceived while he was still with Khloé (via TMZ). He then issued a public apology to her via Instagram Stories. According to People, the former couple has not spoken since December, other than about their daughter.
In fact, "The Kardashians" Season 1 concluded with Khloé finding out about Thompson getting another woman pregnant (via People). She ended the relationship after the news broke and is currently dating an investment banker, according to In Touch. Thompson seems to have moved on as well, which led to Kim Kardashian to share an indirect message online.
Kim Kardashian posts about red flags
Tristan Thompson seems to be fully moved on from ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian despite the former couple expecting their second child together via surrogate soon. The NBA star was spotted partying in Greece and holding hands with a mystery woman after going clubbing until early morning hours (via TMZ). Thompson has been partying overseas throughout the UK over the past few weeks, according to Page Six, and appears to be enjoying the life of a bachelor.
While Khloé's typically outspoken family has yet to publicly speak about the former couple's second child, Kim Kardashian did share a cryptic message with her Instagram followers recently — and fans think it's about the messy situation. Kim K posted a Dr. Suess quote that read, in part, "Life is too short to wake up with regrets." In a following Story, Kim shared another quote which read, "Girls can see the difference between 200 shades of nude lipstick but they can't see red flags."
Of course fans had thoughts on Kim's not-so-subtle posts. One fan tweeted, "No but Kim posting that thing about girls knowing the difference between 200 shades of nude lipstick but not being able to detect a red flag makes sense now" above a video of Thompson in Greece with the mystery woman. It's only a matter of time before the Kardashian-Jenner family open up about how they really feel about Thompson after everything that has happened in recent months.