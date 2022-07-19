Kim Kardashian Shares Cryptic Message Amid Khloé And Tristan's Baby Drama

Khloé Kardashian may be welcoming her second baby via surrogate with Tristan Thompson, but the duo is no longer romantically involved. According to Entertainment Tonight, the former couple, who already have one child together, is expecting a baby boy. The pregnancy was planned prior to Thompson getting another woman pregnant while still dating Khloé last year. This was not the first time the NBA player publicly cheated on the reality star.

A source told Entertainment Tonight, "The two aren't together and Khloé will have the baby full time. Khloé wants Tristan in both the kids' lives as much as he wants to be. She's very excited for True to have a sibling and bring another baby into the family!" In January, Thompson publicly revealed that he was the father of a Houston woman's child that was conceived while he was still with Khloé (via TMZ). He then issued a public apology to her via Instagram Stories. According to People, the former couple has not spoken since December, other than about their daughter.

In fact, "The Kardashians" Season 1 concluded with Khloé finding out about Thompson getting another woman pregnant (via People). She ended the relationship after the news broke and is currently dating an investment banker, according to In Touch. Thompson seems to have moved on as well, which led to Kim Kardashian to share an indirect message online.