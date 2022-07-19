How Jennifer Lopez's Mom Really Feels About Her Marriage To Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shocked the world when they were seen in a relationship again, about four months after Affleck split from actor Ana de Armas, per Us Weekly. The couple — nicknamed "Bennifer" — shocked the world again when Lopez announced that she and Affleck privately married on July 16.
"We did it," Lopez wrote in her "On The JLo" newsletter (via E! News). "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."
The "On The Floor" singer posted a picture on Instagram on July 18, with the hashtag "#iykyk" (if you know, you know), telling her followers to go to her newsletter if they want to be in the loop. In the picture, Lopez is wearing a wedding band, slyly implying that she got married. Lopez's children seemed happy about the marriage, as they were seen celebrating with the newlyweds, per Hollywood Life, but they're not the only family members over the moon with the news.
Jennifer Lopez's mother approves of her marriage to Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez's mother, Guadalupe "Lupe" Rodriguez, didn't always get along with Lopez. In fact, according to the singer's Netflix documentary "Halftime," Rodriguez said (via The New York Post) that Lopez "gave me the hardest time, to tell you the truth. We butted heads a lot." Lopez also recalled a time in which she left home after a fight with her mother. With that being said, Affleck has the approval from Lopez's mother, according to a source close to the star's mom.
"I was not surprised because Ben is her true love," Sunny Hostin said on the July 18 episode of "The View." "I knew they would get back together, I knew that they were in love. I've spoken to her mother Lupe about it. Lupe has always said that Ben is her true love."
According to People, Lopez's mother is a huge fan of "The View," has a great relationship with the girls at the table, and often appears in the audience. The celebration of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will continue at Affleck's home in Riceboro, Georgia, per TMZ. Since the newlyweds tied the knot privately, the "massive bash" will include family, friends, and a list of celebrities. We hope to see Lopez's mother in attendance at this party.