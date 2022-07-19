How Jennifer Lopez's Mom Really Feels About Her Marriage To Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shocked the world when they were seen in a relationship again, about four months after Affleck split from actor Ana de Armas, per Us Weekly. The couple — nicknamed "Bennifer" — shocked the world again when Lopez announced that she and Affleck privately married on July 16.

"We did it," Lopez wrote in her "On The JLo" newsletter (via E! News). "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."

The "On The Floor" singer posted a picture on Instagram on July 18, with the hashtag "#iykyk" (if you know, you know), telling her followers to go to her newsletter if they want to be in the loop. In the picture, Lopez is wearing a wedding band, slyly implying that she got married. Lopez's children seemed happy about the marriage, as they were seen celebrating with the newlyweds, per Hollywood Life, but they're not the only family members over the moon with the news.