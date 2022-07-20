Tarek El Moussa Got Into A Serious Altercation During A Flight
HGTV star Tarek El Moussa first burst onto the scene in 2013 during the premiere of "Flip or Flop" with his then-wife Christina Haack. During their reign, fans and viewers of the show got a front-row seat as the spouses snagged up dilapidated properties (often sight unseen) and then rehabbed them to perfection. While the show went on to enjoy ten successful seasons, the couple ultimately called it quits on their marriage and eventually pulled the plug on the show as well.
Since then, however, much has changed for the real estate investor and television personality. Just ask his new, pregnant wife Heather Rae Young — also a reality star in her own right. (Ahem — "Selling Sunset," anyone?!) As you may recall, El Moussa and Young tied the knot in an over-the-top ceremony on October 23, 2021. But that's not all. Since then, the El Moussas have announced that they are expanding their blended family by one more. "Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!" Young penned in a revelatory Instagram post on July 13.
But now Young is adding yet another feather to El Moussa's cap...
Heather Rae Young says Tarek El Moussa is a hero
House flipper turned hero.
Newlywed Heather Rae Young is now referring to her hubby Tarek El Moussa as a "hero" after he seemingly intervened during an in-flight altercation. "I have a story for you," Young began on her Instagram Story (via People) after finally making it to their hotel room after a treacherous day of traveling including a nine-hour flight delay. "My husband did something very heroic when a man went crazy on our flight and verbally & physically got in flight attendants' & pilots' faces," she continued. "My husband was a hero tonight," she declared.
While the "Selling Sunset" star didn't offer up any further details regarding the incident, she did vow to explain more at a later time. If we know Young like we think we know Young more details are bound to come forth any day now. Perhaps she'll even mention it on their upcoming HGTV docuseries "The Flipping El Moussas," set to debut in 2023, per Deadline.