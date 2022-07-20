Tarek El Moussa Got Into A Serious Altercation During A Flight

HGTV star Tarek El Moussa first burst onto the scene in 2013 during the premiere of "Flip or Flop" with his then-wife Christina Haack. During their reign, fans and viewers of the show got a front-row seat as the spouses snagged up dilapidated properties (often sight unseen) and then rehabbed them to perfection. While the show went on to enjoy ten successful seasons, the couple ultimately called it quits on their marriage and eventually pulled the plug on the show as well.

Since then, however, much has changed for the real estate investor and television personality. Just ask his new, pregnant wife Heather Rae Young — also a reality star in her own right. (Ahem — "Selling Sunset," anyone?!) As you may recall, El Moussa and Young tied the knot in an over-the-top ceremony on October 23, 2021. But that's not all. Since then, the El Moussas have announced that they are expanding their blended family by one more. "Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!" Young penned in a revelatory Instagram post on July 13.

But now Young is adding yet another feather to El Moussa's cap...