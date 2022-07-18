How Tarek El Moussa's Kids Really Feel About Heather Rae Young's Pregnancy News
Heather Rae Young and her husband Tarek El Moussa have not been shy about sharing their journey through IVF and everything it entails. After going through the process and keeping fans in the loop, Young shared some great news with her legion of Instagram followers on July 14. The post included a series of images shot at the beach, including one of Tarek kissing Young's growing tummy. "Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!" she wrote on the upload, adding a single white heart emoji to the end of her post.
Tarek also shared a photo on his Instagram page that included his children he shares with ex, Christina Hall — Taylor and Brayden El Moussa. "Our little El Moussa family is growing, and I couldn't be happier," he wrote in the caption. It's easy to see that being a father is something that is very important to the former "Flip or Flop" star, and Young also seems to take the role of stepmother incredibly seriously. In an interview with Hollywood Life, Young admitted being a stepmom made her want to have her own kids. "When we first met, we both had said 'no' to having children," she said. "And, you know, obviously as my love grew for the children and I fell into this amazing position as a stepmom — I just I love being a stepmom, I love being a mom, I love raising children."
But how did the kids react to her recent baby news?
Tarek El Moussa's kids are excited about their future sibling
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young aren't the only ones who are excited about expanding their family. Young took to her Instagram feed on July 16 to share a series of images of her growing baby bump. In the first photo, she stood with her stepson, Brayden El Moussa, and the two smiled big for the camera. The following image captured young posing with her stepdaughter, Taylor El Moussa, and once again, there were big smiles all around.
Young explained how full her heart has been from being a stepmom, and she also expressed how happy the kids were for their new sibling on the way. "The most fun part of it all is how sweet and supportive Tay and Bray have been. They try to guess the gender and are having so much fun coming up with names," she wrote on the post, adding that Brayden is especially interested in the baby. "Bray comes up to me every day we have the kids and says 'how big is your baby today' And he'll put his ear to my belly and say 'I can hear the baby,'" she wrote. How cute is that?
Young has been making sure to give fans plenty of baby bump content, and it seems as though the little one is already a world traveler. On July 17, Young shared a bikini shot as she cradled her stomach and tagged herself on a boat in Mykonos, Greece. Love it!