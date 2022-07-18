How Tarek El Moussa's Kids Really Feel About Heather Rae Young's Pregnancy News

Heather Rae Young and her husband Tarek El Moussa have not been shy about sharing their journey through IVF and everything it entails. After going through the process and keeping fans in the loop, Young shared some great news with her legion of Instagram followers on July 14. The post included a series of images shot at the beach, including one of Tarek kissing Young's growing tummy. "Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!" she wrote on the upload, adding a single white heart emoji to the end of her post.

Tarek also shared a photo on his Instagram page that included his children he shares with ex, Christina Hall — Taylor and Brayden El Moussa. "Our little El Moussa family is growing, and I couldn't be happier," he wrote in the caption. It's easy to see that being a father is something that is very important to the former "Flip or Flop" star, and Young also seems to take the role of stepmother incredibly seriously. In an interview with Hollywood Life, Young admitted being a stepmom made her want to have her own kids. "When we first met, we both had said 'no' to having children," she said. "And, you know, obviously as my love grew for the children and I fell into this amazing position as a stepmom — I just I love being a stepmom, I love being a mom, I love raising children."

But how did the kids react to her recent baby news?