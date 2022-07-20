What Emily Compagno Was Doing Before Joining Fox News

Fox News' "Outnumbered" host Emily Compagno made headlines in early July after her claims about Kenyan women went viral. During a July 5 appearance on Fox News late-night show, "Gutfeld!" (via Daily Beast), Compagno claimed pregnant Kenyan women couldn't vote while criticizing celebrities speaking out after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24. "The insularity of these celebrities is so asinine to me! It is so nauseating. These comments are totally delusional," she exclaimed. "We have less voting rights? What about in Kenya where pregnant women can't leave the house so they absolutely have no constructive right to vote?" But after Media Matters reported on her comment, the pushback was fast and furious.

Kenya's first female presidential candidate, Charity Ngilu, tweeted: "Wait, what? In Kenya pregnant women can't leave the house? @EmilyCompagno probably start by locating Kenya on the map first, maybe? @FoxNews @foxnewspolitics." \Kenyan political strategist Pauline Njoroge added to the Twitter ratio, tweeting, "What is this? What is Emily Compagno saying? That in Kenya pregnant women can't leave the house so they have no right to vote? What does she imagine our country is like? That statement is incorrect, misleading, condescending, and should be withdrawn." After a huge backlash about her comment, Compagno doubled down on her claims, attributing her remark to unsourced websites, per The Daily Beast.

The 40-year-old isn't the first cable news personality to receive backlash for controversial comments (hello, Sean Hannity), but what was Compagno doing before joining Fox News?