Fox News Reporter Shares Health Update After Suffering Severe Injuries In Ukraine

The Russian government maintains a tight hold on media within the country's borders, per Foreign Policy, and is using that power to ensure that its citizens are spoon-fed propaganda and lies about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But brave journalists and photographers from other countries continue to put their lives on the line to provide the rest of the world with vital information about the atrocities being committed at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin. One British-American reporter, Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall, is lucky to be alive after reporting from the ground in Ukraine.

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott revealed that Hall was gravely injured near Kyiv in mid-March. At the time, the city was under siege, and it was becoming clear that the Russian military was not going to spare civilians or members of the press. According to Scott, Hall was in a vehicle with cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian reporter Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova when Russian troops opened fire on them. Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova were both killed.

On March 25, Scott shared an update on Hall, who has worked for Fox News since 2015. She revealed that he had been transferred to Brooke Army Medical Center, a military hospital at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston in Texas. "Ben is receiving excellent care while he continues to recover from his serious injuries after multiple surgeries," Scott said, per Fox News. Now, Hall's speaking out about his injuries himself for the first time.