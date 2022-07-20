Kristin Cavallari And Stephen Colletti's Podcast Debut Teases One Steamy Question

Piping hot tea hardly seems like the beverage of choice for someone headed "Back to the Beach." However, that's exactly what "Laguna Beach" alums Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti are serving us on their new podcast.

News of the podcast first broke in May, when Cavallari re-posted an Instagram picture of herself sitting on Colletti's lap back in 2020. "So excited to finally be able to announce the podcast Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen!!!!" she captioned the image. "We're gonna go back and watch seasons 1 and 2 of Laguna Beach and break it all down for you guys!" It's hard to say what got fans more excited — the announcement, or seeing the former couple looking very cozy once again.

As longtime "Laguna Beach" fans will know, Colletti and Cavallari had an on-and-off relationship for years. In fact, when the show first premiered, the two had been an item for a while. Speaking to Grazia ahead of the podcast's launch, Cavallari revealed, "Stephen and I actually dated one year before MTV came, which is when we were at our best." The Uncommon James owner added that their relationship had been "really sweet, special and innocent." Unfortunately, even after numerous attempts to rekindle the relationship, they ultimately went their separate ways. Cavallari went on to marry — then divorce — Jay Cutler. Colletti, meanwhile, has been linked to actors including Hayden Panettiere and Chelsea Kane. However, comments made on their first podcast episode suggest that their chemistry didn't end on "Laguna Beach."