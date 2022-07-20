How Elon Musk's Attempt To Win Back His Ex Totally Backfired

Forbes lists controversial billionaire Elon Musk as the wealthiest person in the world, so it's no wonder that he's often making headlines. When the articles aren't about his self-driving cars or rocket ships, they tend to follow his relationships or Musk's tendency to pick fights with people like former president Donald Trump.

When Musk's long term partner, Grimes, announced on Twitter that the duo had split, it was easy to assume that Musk's romance drama would cool down for a bit. However, Hollywood Life soon linked him to another high-profile figure: Natasha Bassett, who recently starred in the hit "Elvis" biopic.

The Daily Mail speculated that the pair could've been introduced through Musk's mother, who has reportedly known Bassett since 2015. Regardless, a source for Hollywood Life said that the couple was "very much into each other." Page Six even spotted them on vacation together in St. Tropez in May. Now, following news that they have split, it would appear that the billionaire has some regrets.