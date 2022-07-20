AOC's Arrest Has Her Critics Saying The Same Thing
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among today's most controversial and polarizing political figures. The U.S. Representative is a proud member of the Democratic Socialists of America. Per Politico, AOC ran on a Democratic ticket to win her seat in 2018; however, many Democrats criticize her for being too leftist. "You know, there's a lot of people who talk about class issues, there's a lot of people who are deep in the discourse of struggle. But to me, as someone who grew up in these environments, it was the translation to action that was distinctive to me," AOC told the Democratic Socialists of America about why she joined the org.
The millennial is big on action. AOC knows how to cause a Twitter stir and uses the platform for organizing. However, she isn't just a keyboard warrior; AOC isn't afraid to hit the streets and protest for what she believes in. AOC was horrified by the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. "Every single one of us has woken up today with fewer rights than we had yesterday," she said the following day. "And pregnant people, in particular, are in more danger in the United States today than they were yesterday."
So, it's no shock that she was front and center outside of the Supreme Court for an abortion rights protest and march. Per The Guardian, she was one of several Democratic members of Congress apprehended by authorities. However, AOC's arrest has her critics saying the same thing.
AOC's arrest sent her detractors into overdrive
AOC is no stranger to controversial moments or arrests, so it was no biggie when she and 16 other House Democrats were apprehended, per People. However, critics of the outspoken politician immediately went on attack. The New York Post accused AOC of pretending she'd been handcuffed as she walked with her hands clasped behind her back while being escorted by cops. They reported that after "a few steps," she raised her fist in the air, then returned it to her "faux" cuffs.
"She was shackled by police today in a way that's never been done before — with imaginary shackles," Tucker Carlson opined. Washington D.C. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene accused AOC of perpetuating lies and correlated "abortion being legal up until birth in NY" with voters not being able to afford groceries. "Go back to your Insta makeup tutorials, you're actually good at those," she tweeted. Per USA Today, abortion is not legal up until birth in New York.
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz upped the ante. "I can't believe we live in a country where AOC gets fake handcuffs put on her before Hillary Clinton gets real handcuffs," he said on Fox News. AOC hasn't issued any response to detractors. However, as Indy100 reported, "It is unclear if Capitol Police requested the congresswomen put their hands behind their back or if it was a personal choice." Meanwhile, ACLU protest arrest guidelines recommend, "Stay calm. Make sure to keep your hands visible."