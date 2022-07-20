AOC's Arrest Has Her Critics Saying The Same Thing

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among today's most controversial and polarizing political figures. The U.S. Representative is a proud member of the Democratic Socialists of America. Per Politico, AOC ran on a Democratic ticket to win her seat in 2018; however, many Democrats criticize her for being too leftist. "You know, there's a lot of people who talk about class issues, there's a lot of people who are deep in the discourse of struggle. But to me, as someone who grew up in these environments, it was the translation to action that was distinctive to me," AOC told the Democratic Socialists of America about why she joined the org.

The millennial is big on action. AOC knows how to cause a Twitter stir and uses the platform for organizing. However, she isn't just a keyboard warrior; AOC isn't afraid to hit the streets and protest for what she believes in. AOC was horrified by the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. "Every single one of us has woken up today with fewer rights than we had yesterday," she said the following day. "And pregnant people, in particular, are in more danger in the United States today than they were yesterday."

So, it's no shock that she was front and center outside of the Supreme Court for an abortion rights protest and march. Per The Guardian, she was one of several Democratic members of Congress apprehended by authorities. However, AOC's arrest has her critics saying the same thing.