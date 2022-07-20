Raquel Leviss Reveals She's Been Dating Another Vanderpump Rules Star
Raquel Leviss first joined the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" as the girlfriend of SUR DJ James Kennedy, but quickly found her own place as a SUR waitress and friend of the cast. Kennedy and Leviss were together for five years before getting engaged on the reality show last year, according to People. Their relationship appeared to be in a good place, but Leviss ended up having doubts about getting married to the DJ. During the Season 9 "Vanderpump Rules" reunion, the former couple revealed that they called off their engagement.
In December 2021, Leviss broke the news to fans on Instagram. In the caption of a selfie with Kennedy, she wrote, "After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement," she continued, "We love each other very much, but we aren't in love anymore."
Less than three months after their break-up, Kennedy posted a video of himself kissing a mystery woman on the cheek in Las Vegas with the caption "baby girl" (via Page Six). The woman was later identified as Ally Lewber, Kennedy's now-girlfriend. Lewber has been dating the reality star for months as Kennedy constantly posts with her on social media. Leviss, on the other hand, seemed to be enjoying the single life following her engagement ending. And recently, she revealed she's been casually dating one of her fellow co-stars.
Raquel Leviss has been seeing Peter Madrigal
Following her split from James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss has gone on a few dates with one of her fellow "Vanderpump Rules" co-star, Peter Madrigal. While the duo has spent some time together recently, Leviss revealed that she is still enjoying the single life in Los Angeles. Season 10 of "Vanderpump Rules" is currently filming and will capture the reality star's life as a single woman for the first time.
Recently, Leviss told Us Weekly, "I think it was more so just saying yes to him asking me out and just trying that whole thing out," she continued, "I don't want a relationship. I don't want anything serious. I'm just a single girl in LA doing my thing." She also revealed that she has spoken to Kennedy's new girlfriend, Ally Lewber, adding that she really likes her and wishes them the best.
In April, Leviss went on Katie Maloney's "You're Gonna Love Me" podcast and disclosed that she went on a friendly date with Madrigal, which was her first date since her breakup and engagement ended (via People). It's unclear if the VPR star is casually dating anyone else or will naturally see where things go with Madrigal. Fans can look forward to seeing how everything plays out in Season 10 of "Vanderpump Rules."