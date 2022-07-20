Raquel Leviss Reveals She's Been Dating Another Vanderpump Rules Star

Raquel Leviss first joined the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" as the girlfriend of SUR DJ James Kennedy, but quickly found her own place as a SUR waitress and friend of the cast. Kennedy and Leviss were together for five years before getting engaged on the reality show last year, according to People. Their relationship appeared to be in a good place, but Leviss ended up having doubts about getting married to the DJ. During the Season 9 "Vanderpump Rules" reunion, the former couple revealed that they called off their engagement.

In December 2021, Leviss broke the news to fans on Instagram. In the caption of a selfie with Kennedy, she wrote, "After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement," she continued, "We love each other very much, but we aren't in love anymore."

Less than three months after their break-up, Kennedy posted a video of himself kissing a mystery woman on the cheek in Las Vegas with the caption "baby girl" (via Page Six). The woman was later identified as Ally Lewber, Kennedy's now-girlfriend. Lewber has been dating the reality star for months as Kennedy constantly posts with her on social media. Leviss, on the other hand, seemed to be enjoying the single life following her engagement ending. And recently, she revealed she's been casually dating one of her fellow co-stars.