Who Is Perrie Edwards' Fiance, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain?

Perrie Edwards recently revealed some wonderful relationship news worth singing about. On June 18, the Little Mix vocalist posted a series of photos on Instagram showing off her partner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, proposing to her on the beach.

"Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said... YES!" Edwards captioned the sweet images. Per Capital FM, Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain have publicly been an item since 2017, around two years after her 2015 split from fellow music artist Zayn Malik.

Although Oxlade-Chamberlain proposed in 2022, Edwards was ready to make plans to tie the knot years ago. In 2020, when asked by Capital FM if she would accept a proposal from Oxlade-Chamberlain, Edwards said she would for sure say yes. "I appreciate him," Edwards explained, per the Daily Mail. "We don't want to rush into it ... But it would be a definite yes from me I reckon." Prior to the news of their engagement, Edwards gave birth to her first child with Oxlade-Chamberlain in August 2021. She later announced in September via Instagram that their son's name is Axel. Read on to learn more about the man who has captured Edwards' heart and started a family with her.