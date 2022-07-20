Heather Rae Young Is Making One Detail About Her Pregnancy Perfectly Clear
After Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa tied the knot in October 2021, they were thinking about having a child of their own. Young has been very active in documenting the journey from freezing her eggs to eventually making a baby, posting updates to her Instagram page. In April, Young told E! News' "Daily Pop" that she was "just not ready right now" to have a baby, especially after some health problems, such as needing vocal chord surgery. The two didn't even want to have children at first.
"Originally when we first met, it was like I said, 'No I don't want any kids,'" El Moussa told ET in January. Young added that it was the bond she made with El Moussa's two kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack, that made her want children of her own. She said, "... Seeing Tarek as a daddy, just seeing him be such an incredible dad, I think that really started changing my mind."
Young historically has had a low fertility and egg count, lowering her chances of getting pregnant naturally, per People. She shared that she was starting the process of stimulating her eggs, and was later deciding if she wanted to freeze the eggs.
Heather Rae Young's pregnancy was natural
"Expect the unexpected," people say. Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa were taking baby-making one step at a time. The doctor told Young in January that she would have two eggs, but she ended up with seven, per People. About six months later, Young revealed that despite IVF, she got pregnant naturally. She posted about it on Instagram, describing the baby as her "miracle baby."
"If you know us, you know our journey has been far from 'normal' so of course our pregnancy story is the same," Young wrote. "We've been doing IVF and went from having 7 frozen eggs to being told we were only supposed to get 2 follicles to then being able to get 8 to... having an all natural pregnancy."
As the "Selling Sunset" star's Instagram followers were becoming a part of the egg-freezing journey, they were just as shocked as the couple was, hearing that the pregnancy happened naturally. The two had a whole fertility plan laid out, so when she announced her pregnancy, Young told People, "It was a huge shock. We weren't expecting this." But nonetheless, Young and El Moussa are excited with how things worked out, and we're excited for them.