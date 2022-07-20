Heather Rae Young Is Making One Detail About Her Pregnancy Perfectly Clear

After Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa tied the knot in October 2021, they were thinking about having a child of their own. Young has been very active in documenting the journey from freezing her eggs to eventually making a baby, posting updates to her Instagram page. In April, Young told E! News' "Daily Pop" that she was "just not ready right now" to have a baby, especially after some health problems, such as needing vocal chord surgery. The two didn't even want to have children at first.

"Originally when we first met, it was like I said, 'No I don't want any kids,'" El Moussa told ET in January. Young added that it was the bond she made with El Moussa's two kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack, that made her want children of her own. She said, "... Seeing Tarek as a daddy, just seeing him be such an incredible dad, I think that really started changing my mind."

Young historically has had a low fertility and egg count, lowering her chances of getting pregnant naturally, per People. She shared that she was starting the process of stimulating her eggs, and was later deciding if she wanted to freeze the eggs.