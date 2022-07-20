Stassi Schroeder's Wedding Drama With Her Former Vanderpump Rules Co-Stars Is Far From Over

It seems Stassi Schroeder is still holding onto the drama that surrounded her wedding months ago. Schroeder tied the knot again with her husband, Beau Clark, in Rome after their dream wedding was postponed due to the pandemic, according to Page Six. Bravo was set to pay for the bash prior to Schroder being fired from "Vanderpump Rules" due to racist behavior. As a result, the former reality star's guest list had to be cut down and included very few of her former co-stars. One couple who made the cut was Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor. However, they were unable to make it to the wedding for a variety of reasons.

On the "Betches Moms" podcast in June, Cartwright said (via Us Weekly), "We had actual reasons why we couldn't go that were not talked about. Like [my son] Cruz's passport didn't come in, my mom had a death in the family and had to go home." Despite Cartwright apologizing and sending her well wishes, Schroeder did not respond to any calls or text messages, and it was clear there was some serious drama going on.

A few "Vanderpump Rules" stars, including Scheana Shay, were disinvited from the celebration due to rumored budget cuts. Cartwright recently joined Shay on her podcast, "Scheananigans," earlier this month to set the record straight about the drama, but it seemed to only make things worse.