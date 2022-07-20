Stassi Schroeder's Wedding Drama With Her Former Vanderpump Rules Co-Stars Is Far From Over
It seems Stassi Schroeder is still holding onto the drama that surrounded her wedding months ago. Schroeder tied the knot again with her husband, Beau Clark, in Rome after their dream wedding was postponed due to the pandemic, according to Page Six. Bravo was set to pay for the bash prior to Schroder being fired from "Vanderpump Rules" due to racist behavior. As a result, the former reality star's guest list had to be cut down and included very few of her former co-stars. One couple who made the cut was Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor. However, they were unable to make it to the wedding for a variety of reasons.
On the "Betches Moms" podcast in June, Cartwright said (via Us Weekly), "We had actual reasons why we couldn't go that were not talked about. Like [my son] Cruz's passport didn't come in, my mom had a death in the family and had to go home." Despite Cartwright apologizing and sending her well wishes, Schroeder did not respond to any calls or text messages, and it was clear there was some serious drama going on.
A few "Vanderpump Rules" stars, including Scheana Shay, were disinvited from the celebration due to rumored budget cuts. Cartwright recently joined Shay on her podcast, "Scheananigans," earlier this month to set the record straight about the drama, but it seemed to only make things worse.
Stassi Schroeder has yet to forgive Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor
Once Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor backed out of attending Stassi Schroeder's Rome wedding, things got messy. Cartwright was unable to get a response from Schroeder, who was, and evidently still is, very upset with her former co-star and friend. Other than Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, Cartwright and Taylor were the only other "VPR" alums invited to the intimate event, according to Page Six. Recently, Cartwright joined Scheana Shay on her podcast to chat about the situation and revealed she did reach out to Schroeder again after the wedding, despite not ever hearing back from her.
"I have reached out since the wedding and said, 'Everything is so gorgeous and I hope that we can talk one day and I'm so sorry for how things went down,' and I haven't gotten any response just yet," Cartwright said (via Us Weekly). She also explained that she sent Schroeder money to cover her and Jax's plate at the affair which Shay explained was "expensive" during the segment.
However, Shay recently revealed to Us Weekly that the podcast "backfired" on Cartwright and possibly made things worse. After it aired, Schroeder returned the money back to Cartwright and left a note only saying, "Scheananigans podcast." Both Schroeder and Cartwright will not appear on "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10, so fans will have to stick around on social media to see how everything plays out.