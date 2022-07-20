Rob Gronkowski Reveals Whether He'd Unretire Again For Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL for the second time last month, but this time it appeared to be for good. His first retirement was caused by injuries after he tore a knee ligament and broke his forearm in 2018, according to The New York Times. Gronkowski played tight end for the New England Patriots before his first retirement. Since his career began in 2010, he scored 92 touchdowns, which is more than any other player reached during that time period, according to ESPN. In 2011, he broke the record for most scored touchdowns, 17, during the NFL season. Throughout his football career, he won four Super Bowls, three with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers, and won countless awards.
Now, he's stepping away from his football career again. Gronkowski posted a farewell to the NFL on Instagram and said, "I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field." He continued, "Cheers to what's next, maybe sailing the seas [pirate flag] Arghhhhhh!!"
Tom Brady convinced Gronkowski to come out of retirement to play with him on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. Although it doesn't seem like he will change his mind after retiring for the second time, Gronkowski opened up on "Good Morning America" about if he'll ever return to the NFL, specifically for Brady.
Rob Gronkowski insists his NFL career is over
NFL star and former Tampa Bay Buccaneer, Rob Gronkowski, opened up on "Good Morning America" about what life looks like after retirement and spoke about business endeavors. Although he isn't completely retired from business and working on aspirations outside of the NFL, he insisted that he's happy to step away from football at this point of his life. However, Tom Brady did successfully convince him one time and "GMA" host Michael Strahan seemed to have some hope it could happen again.
When asked if he would return to the NFL for Brady, Gronkowski said, "We do have a great relationship on and off the field. We're good friends ... But no, I won't go back to football. I'm all set." Instead, he's content where he's at, sharing, "I'm enjoying what I'm doing and finding what I really want to do next."
Gronkowski revealed that he's been exploring the business world. Previously, he partnered with a CBD company, CBD Medic, in 2019, and advocated for CBD products, according to CNBC. He also started a fitness company with his family, Gronk Fitness, which sells equipment such as exercise balls, weights, and yoga mats. It's unclear what the NFL player is currently working on now, but it's definitely not a return to his professional football career.