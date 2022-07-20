Rob Gronkowski Reveals Whether He'd Unretire Again For Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL for the second time last month, but this time it appeared to be for good. His first retirement was caused by injuries after he tore a knee ligament and broke his forearm in 2018, according to The New York Times. Gronkowski played tight end for the New England Patriots before his first retirement. Since his career began in 2010, he scored 92 touchdowns, which is more than any other player reached during that time period, according to ESPN. In 2011, he broke the record for most scored touchdowns, 17, during the NFL season. Throughout his football career, he won four Super Bowls, three with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers, and won countless awards.

Now, he's stepping away from his football career again. Gronkowski posted a farewell to the NFL on Instagram and said, "I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field." He continued, "Cheers to what's next, maybe sailing the seas [pirate flag] Arghhhhhh!!"

Tom Brady convinced Gronkowski to come out of retirement to play with him on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. Although it doesn't seem like he will change his mind after retiring for the second time, Gronkowski opened up on "Good Morning America" about if he'll ever return to the NFL, specifically for Brady.