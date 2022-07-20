The Real Reason Reese Witherspoon Is Taking A Break From Her Career

When it comes to the hottest stars in Hollywood, there's no doubt Reese Witherspoon is right on top with the best of them. She has proven her talents know no limits, and she's starred in everything from hit movies to popular television shows like "Big Little Lies" and "The Morning Show," just to name a few. And who could forget Witherspoon bringing the character Elle Woods to life in "Legally Blonde"? According to her IMDb profile, she's also stepped behind the lens as a producer and writer.

The mother-of-three has talked about working in the entertainment industry many times in her life, including how far she's come since starring in films since she was a kid. As Oprah would say, Witherspoon had an "aha!" moment when she was 34 and stopped relying so much on her reps. "I felt like I needed to take control of my career back. Because as a child actor, you just have a different relationship with your representatives," she explained to People in 2021, adding that she "wasn't making any of the phone calls or taking my career into my own hands." You go girl.

After adopting a new work ethic, Witherspoon has still landed plenty of prominent roles and only has herself to thank for how her career has been going. And while the star seems to be at the top of her game, she's taking a little step back from the spotlight in a surprising move.