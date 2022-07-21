Is Kris Jenner Really Worried About Kylie Jenner's Spending Habits?

There's no doubting that the Kardashian/Jenner clan are rich. And we mean super rich. Kylie Jenner is said to be worth an insane $700 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, pulling in that serious amount of cash from appearing on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and the Hulu follow-up "The Kardashians," plus her many hugely successful business ventures, including Kylie Cosmetics.

The star isn't exactly afraid of spending that cash, either. According to TMZ, Kylie is the proud owner of a $36.5 million compound in Los Angeles which has more than we could ever even dream of, including not one but TWO guest apartments and its own guardhouse. Well, when your property is worth that eye watering amount of money, you've got to keep it all properly guarded, right?

So, what's a young multi-millionaire to do but to display that incredible wealth on social media. Duh. Kylie (who once celebrated her birthday on a $250 million yacht) has been known to show off her very lavish lifestyle on Instagram more than once, whether she's giving us a glimpse at her jewelry or showing off how she matches her accessories to her custom ride — but it sounds like all that flaunting may just have got her in trouble with her mom, Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner.