Meghan King's Feud With Ex-Husband Just Went From Bad To Worse

Fans first caught glimpses of Meghan King and her then-husband, Jim Edmonds, on the Bravo hit "The Real Housewives of Orange County." According to her IMDb profile, King starred in the series from 2014 to 2017, and the show highlighted her marriage and her journey to have children. In the end, King and Edmonds welcomed daughter Aspen and twin sons, Hayes and Hart. When the family moved back to St. Louis, and things started to go south.

In 2019, Edmonds came under fire for a few different cheating scandals, including a sexting one. King addressed the ordeal in a post on her blog titled "Broken." "Four months ago I found out my husband had a many months-long sexting affair with a woman before, during, and after my difficult pregnancy with our twins," she wrote in the post. King applauded her friends and family for sticking by her side while slamming Edmonds and his actions. "Not only was I going through the hardest time in my life, but I was being blamed for it!" she wrote. "It was heartbreaking to realize that I did not have the love or support of Jim's family – instead, they were actively ignoring me or trying to further sabotage our marriage."

The couple finalized their split in May 2021, per Us Weekly, and King was thrilled to close that chapter of her life. "​​It feels good to put that behind me and just look to the future," she told the outlet. But, the exes are still at war.