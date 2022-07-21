Meghan King's Feud With Ex-Husband Just Went From Bad To Worse
Fans first caught glimpses of Meghan King and her then-husband, Jim Edmonds, on the Bravo hit "The Real Housewives of Orange County." According to her IMDb profile, King starred in the series from 2014 to 2017, and the show highlighted her marriage and her journey to have children. In the end, King and Edmonds welcomed daughter Aspen and twin sons, Hayes and Hart. When the family moved back to St. Louis, and things started to go south.
In 2019, Edmonds came under fire for a few different cheating scandals, including a sexting one. King addressed the ordeal in a post on her blog titled "Broken." "Four months ago I found out my husband had a many months-long sexting affair with a woman before, during, and after my difficult pregnancy with our twins," she wrote in the post. King applauded her friends and family for sticking by her side while slamming Edmonds and his actions. "Not only was I going through the hardest time in my life, but I was being blamed for it!" she wrote. "It was heartbreaking to realize that I did not have the love or support of Jim's family – instead, they were actively ignoring me or trying to further sabotage our marriage."
The couple finalized their split in May 2021, per Us Weekly, and King was thrilled to close that chapter of her life. "It feels good to put that behind me and just look to the future," she told the outlet. But, the exes are still at war.
Jim Edmonds slams Meghan King over #Pottygate
The battle between Meghan King Edmonds and her ex-husband, Jim Edmonds, rages on. In a July 20 Instagram post, King shared a video asking her nearly 1 million followers for help with potty-training her son, Hart. In her caption, King explained Hart struggled with potty training because of his medical condition. "Hart has been on a journey with his Cerebral Palsy from day one of his life. It's not a progressive disorder (meaning it won't get worse) but as he comes of age to acquire new skills, like potty training, is when we run into new detours and roadblocks," she explained in her caption, adding Hart is "afraid" of the toilet, but needs to be potty trained before school starts.
It didn't take Edmond's camp too long to comment on King's Instagram post, thus re-fueling their feud. Edmond's rep told TMZ that King is incorrect in calling Hart's medical condition "cerebral palsy," pointing out that he actually has periventricular leukomalacia instead. The representative also used the opportunity to slam King for publicizing everything: "If Meghan wants to improve her ability to co-parent with Jim, it might be a good idea for her to stop constantly disparaging him." Shots fired!
In 2020, Edmonds also called out King after she claimed her child support payments were too low to cover groceries. "If what Jim is giving to Meghan each month for child support doesn't cover her groceries, she must be getting her eggs from Faberge," his rep told Us Weekly in 2020.