Everything We Know About Joe Biden's COVID Diagnosis
More and more famous faces have been sharing their COVID-19 diagnoses since the pandemic took hold across the world in March 2020 — and not even the White House has been safe from the virus. During his presidency in October 2020, Donald Trump confirmed that he and his wife, Melania Trump, had contracted Coronavirus and would be taking precautions in an attempt to not pass it along to others. "We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" he tweeted at the time per BBC Newsround, prior to Donald's ban from the social media site.
Then, two years later, Covid returned to the White House via Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris's Press Secretary, Kirsten Allen, tweeted about her diagnosis on April 26, writing, "Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests. She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President's residence." Allen then added in a follow-up tweet, "[Harris] will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative," while noting that she had not been in close physical contact with Joe Biden.
But while the president managed to avoid the virus that time, it was confirmed on July 21 that Biden had officially tested positive.
Joe Biden is experiencing mild COVID symptoms
The White House issued a lengthy statement confirming President Joe Biden's COVID-19 diagnosis, revealing that he had been experiencing what was described as "very mild symptoms." It's thought the president is well enough to carry on his duties, as he's expected to attend his meetings virtually while isolating at the White House, and has been taking the antiviral medicine Paxlovid. "Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work," the statement added, confirming that the president has had two vaccinations and two boosters.
As for Joe's wife, First Lady Jill Biden, she confirmed to reporters during a trip to Detroit that she had tested negative for the virus on the morning of July 21. She also gave an update on her husband, saying, per CNN White House Correspondent Kate Bennett, "I talked to him just a few minutes ago. He's doing fine, he's feeling good."
Joe joins the ranks of Donald Trump and Barack Obama on the list of U.S. presidents to contract the virus. Obama tested positive in March and confirmed the news on Twitter. "I just tested positive for COVID," he wrote. "I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative."