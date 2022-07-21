Everything We Know About Joe Biden's COVID Diagnosis

More and more famous faces have been sharing their COVID-19 diagnoses since the pandemic took hold across the world in March 2020 — and not even the White House has been safe from the virus. During his presidency in October 2020, Donald Trump confirmed that he and his wife, Melania Trump, had contracted Coronavirus and would be taking precautions in an attempt to not pass it along to others. "We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" he tweeted at the time per BBC Newsround, prior to Donald's ban from the social media site.

Then, two years later, Covid returned to the White House via Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris's Press Secretary, Kirsten Allen, tweeted about her diagnosis on April 26, writing, "Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests. She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President's residence." Allen then added in a follow-up tweet, "[Harris] will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative," while noting that she had not been in close physical contact with Joe Biden.

But while the president managed to avoid the virus that time, it was confirmed on July 21 that Biden had officially tested positive.