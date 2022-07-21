How Tiffany Trump Totally Toppled Expectations At Ivana Trump's Funeral

Following the death of Ivana Trump, former president Donald Trump's first wife, the public quickly looked to the high-profile family for reactions. Though everyone grieves in different ways, Twitter certainly placed the pressure on the Trump children to respond accordingly. Donald Trump Jr., for example, was ridiculed for his delayed response to the news, although he eventually posted an Instagram tribute.

The public was also dismayed because the New York deposition of Ivana's three children — Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr. — and Donald was delayed as a result of the socialite's passing. It even led to the circulation of wild conspiracy theories that the death had been planned. Needless to say, many were following news about Ivana's funeral, and curious about who would be in attendance.

One guest whose presence was up for debate was Tiffany Trump, the only daughter of Donald and his second wife, Marla Maples. Tiffany lacked a blood relation to Ivana, and also allegedly has a strained relationship with her father. According to People, Tiffany only grew more distant from her dad following his inauguration, and the pair occasionally went months without speaking. Thus, it's reasonable that some people assumed she may skip the event. Radar went as far as reporting that she wasn't invited. However, Tiffany proved this was untrue at the July 20 funeral.