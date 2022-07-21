Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott Keep Everyone Guessing Amid Split Rumors

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are doing their best to keep the status of their relationship private. However, fans can't help but wonder what's really going on between the two. According to Page Six, the couple first sparked divorce rumors in March 2021 after both Spelling and McDermott were spotted out separately not wearing their wedding bands. However, what really started to worry family and friends was when the former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star revealed her and her husband no longer sleep in the same room.

"Right now, my kids and dogs sleep in my bed," she said during an interview on "Jeff Lewis Live," (via Today). Spelling claimed the kids grew accustomed to sleeping with her because their father was away for half the year working on a new film. Therefore, they all adjusted to the new sleeping arrangement. "He was gone for six months filming in another country," the reality star added. "They all stayed with me. So I currently still have four in the bedroom with me who have yet to go back to their rooms."

In addition to her bombshell confession, an insider with close ties to the actor told E! News in November 2021 that the pair has been heading toward to divorce for quite some time. "The marriage is over," the source said. "Tori has met with her lawyers and is planning to file very soon." However, despite their initial urgency to call it quits, McDermott offered a hint that they're not over yet.