Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott Keep Everyone Guessing Amid Split Rumors
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are doing their best to keep the status of their relationship private. However, fans can't help but wonder what's really going on between the two. According to Page Six, the couple first sparked divorce rumors in March 2021 after both Spelling and McDermott were spotted out separately not wearing their wedding bands. However, what really started to worry family and friends was when the former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star revealed her and her husband no longer sleep in the same room.
"Right now, my kids and dogs sleep in my bed," she said during an interview on "Jeff Lewis Live," (via Today). Spelling claimed the kids grew accustomed to sleeping with her because their father was away for half the year working on a new film. Therefore, they all adjusted to the new sleeping arrangement. "He was gone for six months filming in another country," the reality star added. "They all stayed with me. So I currently still have four in the bedroom with me who have yet to go back to their rooms."
In addition to her bombshell confession, an insider with close ties to the actor told E! News in November 2021 that the pair has been heading toward to divorce for quite some time. "The marriage is over," the source said. "Tori has met with her lawyers and is planning to file very soon." However, despite their initial urgency to call it quits, McDermott offered a hint that they're not over yet.
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott may be working it out
According to an exclusive teaser shared with Us Weekly from Tori Spelling's lifetime series "@Home With Tori," it looks like Dean McDermott and his wife are trying to work things out. In the video, the "Pretty Hard Cases" star was seen watching "Troop Beverly Hills" — a 1989 film Spelling starred in — with the kids by his side. "You're so cute, babe," McDermott told his wife as they all sat in the house.
Back in June, a source told the outlet the couple was rethinking their plans to get divorced because of how grueling the process truly is. "They know divorce will be expensive and it's not something they're willing to go through right now," the insider said. "Having kids makes it more difficult because they don't want their children to be unhappy, yet at the same time, Tori has been unhappy for quite a while now." Meanwhile, another source claims the two are just dealing with "a trial separation," so it's unclear what could possibly happen.
According to People, Spelling and McDermott first met each other on the set of "Mind Over Murder" in Canada in 2005. At the time of their introduction, Spelling was already married to Charlie Shanian, and McDermott was also married to Mary Jo Eustace. Shortly after, the two ended up divorcing their respective spouses and tied the knot in 2006, per Daily Mail. They have now been married for over 16 years and share five children.