Chris Cuomo's First TV Interview Since His Firing Promises To Be Juicy

If you thought you'd seen the last of fired former CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo, well, you thought wrong. Cuomo, who is the younger brother of disgraced former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, used to bring in the network's highest ratings. He was fired after a New York attorney general investigation found that Chris had been helping cover for his brother Andrew amid a flurry of sexual assault allegations, according to The New York Times. (In the journalism biz, this is called a conflict of interest, and is a big ethical no no.) The termination also came just a couple of days after Chris was hit with a sexual assault allegation of his own, per the Times.

Both brothers have been pretty quiet since Andrew was forced to resign as governor and Chris was fired from CNN — but now it looks like both are ready to make some kind of return. Andrew has been (theoretically at least) planning a political comeback in the near future, according to CNN, though he sat out the Democratic primary for governor. Meanwhile, Chris is gearing up for this first television interview since getting fired, which sounds like it could be a real doozy of a chat.