The Unexpected Career Change Chris Cuomo Reportedly Attempted After Getting Fired From CNN

For Chris Cuomo, his fall from grace was as swift and dramatic as brother Andrew Cuomo's. The New York Attorney General's investigation of Andrew's sexual misconduct allegations found that Chris had extensive involvement in managing his brother's scandal, a breach of conduct with his CNN newscasting job. Initially suspended from his "Cuomo Prime Time" show, Chris was given the boot per a CNN statement a few days later on December 4, 2021. In his own statement, Chris called his termination "disappointing" but expressed pride toward his team for becoming "CNN's #1 show in the most competitive time slot."

Once widely praised for his continuous coverage of the coronavirus pandemic — even while infected himself — Chris' downfall didn't end there. Reports that Chris wanted an extravagant payout from CNN after his firing didn't help his public image. As The Hollywood Reporter reported in March, the former anchorman demanded $125 million in damages from the network. Per a legal filing, Chris even alleged his damaged reputation was the result of a "calculated campaign" by former colleagues. Furthermore, amidst all this, an allegation surfaced in late 2021 that, while working at ABC News, Chris had sexually assaulted a female temp worker in 2011, per The New York Times. According to his associates, Chris had called the allegations "false," maintaining that "nothing inappropriate" happened, per Page Six.

While all the debris from Chris' gnarly CNN fallout is still settling, the ex-newsman reportedly attempted an interesting career change.