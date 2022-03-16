The Payout Chris Cuomo Wants From CNN Is Absolutely Staggering

Chris Cuomo has had his share of strange moments, including questionable on-air remarks and angry outbursts, but his biggest headline-making scandal has been his firing from CNN. Chris was initially suspended by the network on November 30, 2021 after a New York Attorney General's investigation revealed that he advised older brother Andrew Cuomo on how to handle the sexual misconduct allegations mounting against him.

The day after the announcement, Chris told listeners of his SiriusXM show, "Let's Get After It with Chris Cuomo," that the suspension was "embarrassing," but noted, "I understand it. And I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did." However, that tune changed when he was permanently fired that December. In a statement posted to Twitter, Chris seemingly accused CNN of making the wrong decision, saying it was "disappointing" to be let go and underscoring, "I have already told you why and how I helped my brother."

In February 2022, the CNN fiasco got even more disturbing when The New York Times unearthed a "secret assault allegation" against Chris. The incident, which allegedly took place in 2011 while he was working at ABC News, reportedly saw the anchor assaulting a female temp after asking her to his office on the pretense of helping her find permanent work. Chris called the story "false," per New York Post, and said "nothing inappropriate" happened between him and the colleague with whom he stressed he had a "friendly dynamic."

Now, he is again making headlines and they're again tied to CNN.