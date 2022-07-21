How Chris Cuomo Is Attempting A Comeback After His Disastrous CNN Exit

In late 2021, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo found himself under investigation after sexual assault allegations against the politician came to light, per The Washington Post. These allegations also affected Andrew's brother, Chris Cuomo, who was a news anchor for CNN at the time. It was soon revealed that Chris would be suspended indefinitely from CNN as the investigations continued after documents proved he'd been "intimately involved" in aiding his brother's defense.

"When Chris [Cuomo] admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother's staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly," a CNN spokesperson said in December 2021. "But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second. However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew."

A few days after Chris' suspension, CNN fired the news anchor, saying that, "While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light," which ultimately led to Chris' contract to be terminated. After seeking $125 million from CNN following his firing, he picked himself up — and he hasn't let this setback affect his love for reporting.