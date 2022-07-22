The Tragic Death Of Elvis Actor Shonka Dukureh

Shonka Dukureh, a singer and actor who made her big screen debut in "Elvis," has died. She was 44 years old.

On July 21, the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department took to Twitter to reveal that she had been found dead in her apartment in Tennessee. "BREAKING: No foul play is evident in today's death of actress Shonka Dukureh, 44, who portrayed Big Mama Thornton in this year's Elvis movie," the tweet read. "Dukureh, a Fisk Univ graduate, was found dead in the bedroom of her Kothe Way apt that she shared with her 2 young children."

While no foul play is suspected, the cause of Dukureh's death remains unknown. Nashville Metropolitan PD confirmed with People that they are still waiting for official autopsy results from the Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office.

With "Elvis" being Dukureh's first role in a major film, it's pretty clear that she was only starting to get her career in Hollywood started. And while she only got the chance to star in a few projects, it didn't stop her colleagues in the industry from celebrating her work and talent.