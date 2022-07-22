Chris Cuomo's Bold Admission About His Brother's Scandal Is Sure To Turn Heads

Chris Cuomo has some strong words about coming to the defense of his brother, scandalized politician Andrew Cuomo, who was accused of sexual assault. Amid the scandal, Chris — who hosted "Cuomo Prime Time" from 2017 to 2021 until he was fired — said that he came to the former governor's aid because it was the brotherly thing to do.

"There are stories out there about me offering my brother advice. Of course I do. This is no revelation. I have said it publicly and I certainly have never hidden it," Cuomo said in May 2021. "Like you, I bet, my family means everything to me. And I am fiercely loyal to them. I am family first, job second."

Months later, Andrew resigned from his post as governor of New York and CNN launched an investigation into Chris' role in the messy ordeal. As a result, Chris was fired by the network, marking the apparent end of his TV news career. Now, the journalist is opening up about the ordeal and has made an admission that might be shocking to some.