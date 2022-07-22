Brad Pitt Has Been Getting Close To A Much Younger Star

Brad Pitt has been living it up on his worldwide "Bullet Train" press tour. As the star makes his way from country to country promoting the action-thriller, his jovial attitude has been accompanied by some pleasantly odd fashion moments. Draped in a casually dapper oversized ensemble, Pitt shocked some when he debuted an inexplicably chipped tooth in his smile at the London premiere, per the Daily Mail.

The real talk of the town, however, has been that skirt moment at the film's Berlin premiere. Pitt rocked a mid-length (and wrinkled) brown skirt, paired with a brown jacket and black military boots. Fans and the media immediately gobbled up the movie star's edgy choice. As the Daily Beast noted, "Younger stars like Harry Styles and Jaden Smith are frequently lauded for their gender-bending looks, but it's rare to see an affirmed, bona-fide Hollywood superstar in his 50s take such a bold fashion risk." Hilariously, Pitt actually had a pragmatic reason for his punk-rock look. "It's all about the breeze," he quipped on the red carpet, per Elle.

In true Hollywood icon fashion, Pitt, who recently alarmed fans by hinting at retirement, also made the most of his press tour's photocall moments — and he wasn't alone. He and co-star Joey King disarmed everyone with their chemistry while posing for photogs.