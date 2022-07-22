Jo Koy Makes His Feelings About Chelsea Handler Clear After Their Split

Jo Koy is speaking out in the wake of his split with Chelsea Handler, mere days after she announced their breakup after around a year of dating. The two were friends for a long time before they became a couple, with Handler admitting on her podcast, "Dear Chelsea," in October 2021 that they always had great chemistry but she didn't know how to handle her feelings around 15 years prior. "Look where we are now. I would've ruined it if I had those feelings earlier, probably," she admitted.

The former "Chelsea Lately" star confirmed their split in a unique way on Instagram on July 19, posting a video they'd recorded together that they'd planned to post on their first anniversary. The clip showed Koy playing with a toy hand as Handler laughed hysterically, but the caption sadly didn't exactly match. The host revealed they were taking a break, but still had only nice things to say about her now ex. "This man blew my heart open with love and because of him, my life experience has changed forever. To be loved and adored by @jokoy has been one of the greatest gifts of my life," she sweetly wrote. "He renewed my faith in men, in love, in being 100% who I am, and I've never been more optimistic for the future."

Sources claimed to TMZ that their busy schedules let to the split, and now, Koy is having his say on what went down.