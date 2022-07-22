Most People Agree These Two Stars Are Always Willing To Go The Extra Mile For Their Fans
If you've spent any time on Twitter or TikTok lately, you've most likely seen the most recent buzzword going around — parasocial relationships. Usually referring to the imagined relationship between a fan and their idol, there's even been some debate about how healthy they are. In 2021, psychologist Jaye L. Derrick summed up the fascination to HuffPost. "A parasocial relationship is safe," she explained. "Your favorite celebrity cannot reach out of a magazine article to reject you. This has changed somewhat as social media has developed, but that's still rare." Either way, celebrities are increasingly capitalizing on them. While many stars used to have an allure of mystery around them, they've lately abandoned this approach in favor of appearing more relatable: oversharing instead of withholding, and more importantly, connecting with fans who see them as friends.
Some celebs keep this to Instagram Lives, but others are exploring it in person. While celebrity meet-and-greets have always been around, it's becoming increasingly common for fans to receive surprise visits, donations, and even student loan payments from their favorite stars. Nicki Swift asked 595 people which celebrity does the most for their fans, and these two stars tied for the title.
Taylor Swift and Dwayne Johnson treat their fans best
Both Taylor Swift and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson came out on top with 30% of the votes. Swifties are one of the most ravenous fanbases, and their queen always keeps them fed. Swift has communicated with her fans through hidden messages in her songs, videos, and social media, and is even known to send them packages. In fact, the "Shake It Off" singer's relationship with her fans is so well-documented that it was once parodied on the 2015 show "Scream Queens," per The Washington Post. She's also traditionally held "Secret Sessions" at her house before launching each album, allowing a select group of Swifties to listen before the rest of the world.
Meanwhile, The Rock has been known to play along with fans' jokes on social media, garnering admirers from both his acting and wrestling careers. He's also proven his generosity, giving away one of his custom trucks to a Navy veteran. Fellow wrestler-actor John Cena clocked in at a surprisingly distant third place with 14%. Cena holds the Make-a-Wish Foundation's record for most wishes granted, with the most recent tally being 659.
Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Ariana Grande rounded out the poll with 11%, 8%, and 6% respectively. While the singers have also done a lot for their huge fanbases, they're still quite private and mysterious compared to the top three. But as the fan-celeb connection evolves, it should be interesting to see if any of them change their tune.