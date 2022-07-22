Most People Agree These Two Stars Are Always Willing To Go The Extra Mile For Their Fans

If you've spent any time on Twitter or TikTok lately, you've most likely seen the most recent buzzword going around — parasocial relationships. Usually referring to the imagined relationship between a fan and their idol, there's even been some debate about how healthy they are. In 2021, psychologist Jaye L. Derrick summed up the fascination to HuffPost. "A parasocial relationship is safe," she explained. "Your favorite celebrity cannot reach out of a magazine article to reject you. This has changed somewhat as social media has developed, but that's still rare." Either way, celebrities are increasingly capitalizing on them. While many stars used to have an allure of mystery around them, they've lately abandoned this approach in favor of appearing more relatable: oversharing instead of withholding, and more importantly, connecting with fans who see them as friends.

Some celebs keep this to Instagram Lives, but others are exploring it in person. While celebrity meet-and-greets have always been around, it's becoming increasingly common for fans to receive surprise visits, donations, and even student loan payments from their favorite stars. Nicki Swift asked 595 people which celebrity does the most for their fans, and these two stars tied for the title.