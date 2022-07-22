The Supernatural Star Who Introduced Jeffrey Dean Morgan To Hilarie Burton

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton are one of the most stable couples to emerge from our teen craze of the aughts, though the "Supernatural" and "One Tree Hill" alums didn't become an item until after leaving their career-defining roles. Their romance sparked when they crossed paths in 2009, but they opted to keep their relationship private, only going public the following year.

No one knew then, but Burton and Morgan were already expecting a child, Gus, who was born in March 2010, Us Weekly reported. In fact, the media didn't catch wind of it until May, when the baby was a couple months old. If secrecy was what they wanted, secrecy is what they achieved indeed. They continued to nurture their family, showing they were in no rush to tie the knot. In February 2018, the couple welcomed a daughter, George, Burton announced on Instagram. Their "human miracle" was born after Burton's years-long battle with infertility and miscarriages.

Upon completing their family, Morgan and Burton decided they were ready to formalize their union. In October 2019, they walked down the aisle, becoming husband and wife after 10 years together. "From the moment I met @jeffreydeanmorgan, he was my husband. Rather than make vows right out of the gate, we lived them ... The good times and the bad," she captioned the Instagram post. They sure have gone through a lot and written a beautiful story along the way. But none of it would've been possible without their former co-stars.