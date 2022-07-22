Austen Kroll Accuses Madison LeCroy Of Another Famous Hookup Amid Ongoing Feud

Since 2014, reality TV enthusiasts have immersed themselves in the scandalous series "Southern Charm." Set in South Carolina, the show follows a group of friends as they navigate their personal and professional lives. Of course, like an array of Bravo titles, the show also features messy confrontations between the show's cast. From broken friendships to scorned lovers, the "Southern Charm" stars have delivered some of reality TV's most dramatic moments.

But amongst the show's expansive cast and eye-opening storylines, fans have become invested in the recent drama between Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy and Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard. During the inaugural season of Bravo's "Winter House" — which featured the cast of "Summer House" and "Southern Charm," it was revealed there was more between Kroll and Hubbard than what met the eye. "Austen and I do have a history when we're both single that you don't know what's going to happen," Lindsay told Us Weekly in 2021.

However, before sharing the screen with Lindsay on "Winter House," Kroll was notoriously known for his on-again-off-again relationship with "Southern Charm" co-star Madison LeCroy. In a interview with ET, the reality TV star shared her thoughts on Austen and his messy drama with Lindsay, stating: "I feel very validated in that and I am just happy that everyone was able to see how he really is... He's not a one-woman kind of man." In response to the dig, Kroll made a spicy claim about his ex.