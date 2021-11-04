What's Really Going On With Lindsay Hubbard And Austen Kroll?

Oh, what are we going to do with these Lindsay Hubbard and Austen Kroll? When "Winter House" debuted on Bravo in October, fans saw some of our most loved Bravolebrities get steamy as cast members from "Southern Charm" and "Summer House" came together for the ultimate in snowy drama.

One of the biggest storylines of Season 1 was the obvious tension between "Summer House'"s Lindsay and "Southern Charm'"s Austen, who were friends for years before appearing on the spin-off. There was pretty much guaranteed to be something romantical (it's a word, trust us) going on between these two, as neither has shied away from romancing in front of the camera before.

Austen, of course, had a tumultuous relationship with Madison LeCroy, with many of the ups and downs being filmed for the Bravo cameras. Lindsay has a similar history, with her relationship with Stephen Traversie being featured on "Southern Charm."

Things appeared to shift gears between longtime friends Lindsay and Austen during the October 27 episode of "Winter House," when Lindsay confessed she was "in love" with Austen. Those were feelings he didn't exactly reciprocate, as he weighed up whether he wanted to be with her or co-star Ciara Miller.

Even more awkward? Austen then appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" on October 28 and played "Pick Your Winter Spouse," choosing between Lindsay or Ciara for things like kisses and cuddles — all while Lindsay (who he didn't pick every time) was in the audience.

Cue her reaction...