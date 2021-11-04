What's Really Going On With Lindsay Hubbard And Austen Kroll?
Oh, what are we going to do with these Lindsay Hubbard and Austen Kroll? When "Winter House" debuted on Bravo in October, fans saw some of our most loved Bravolebrities get steamy as cast members from "Southern Charm" and "Summer House" came together for the ultimate in snowy drama.
One of the biggest storylines of Season 1 was the obvious tension between "Summer House'"s Lindsay and "Southern Charm'"s Austen, who were friends for years before appearing on the spin-off. There was pretty much guaranteed to be something romantical (it's a word, trust us) going on between these two, as neither has shied away from romancing in front of the camera before.
Austen, of course, had a tumultuous relationship with Madison LeCroy, with many of the ups and downs being filmed for the Bravo cameras. Lindsay has a similar history, with her relationship with Stephen Traversie being featured on "Southern Charm."
Things appeared to shift gears between longtime friends Lindsay and Austen during the October 27 episode of "Winter House," when Lindsay confessed she was "in love" with Austen. Those were feelings he didn't exactly reciprocate, as he weighed up whether he wanted to be with her or co-star Ciara Miller.
Even more awkward? Austen then appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" on October 28 and played "Pick Your Winter Spouse," choosing between Lindsay or Ciara for things like kisses and cuddles — all while Lindsay (who he didn't pick every time) was in the audience.
Cue her reaction...
Lindsay Hubbard's break from Austen Kroll
Lindsay Hubbard got pretty candid about where she currently stands with Austen Kroll on the November 3 episode of "Reality Life with Kate Casey," where she really laid into her fellow "Winter House" star. "I don't need to train a 34-year-old man how to be a good friend to me. It's just like, not in the cards. Like go learn with somebody else and then get back to me another time," she said, referring to Austen.
Hinting they're not on the friendliest of terms right now, she then added, "I need a strong break from that friendship," and noted, "I can't be okay with keeping that kind of person in my life."
She also touched on their pretty awkward time at "Watch What Happens Live," confessing she "was definitely taken aback" by how Austen reacted to the line of questioning. "I think he could have been a little bit more respectful to me and to our friendship. We've had conversations about that in the past," Lindsay added, noting she was putting on "a happy face" but "crying inside."
There was probably always going to be fireworks between these two though, as Lindsay revealed before "Winter House" premiered that they had once had a physical relationship. "Austen and I do have a history when we're both single that you don't know what's going to happen," she teased to Us Weekly in October.
Well, she was probably right about that one.