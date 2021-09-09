The Winter House Trailer's Most Explosive Moments

Over the last few weeks Bravo has been putting out trailers for long-awaited new seasons of shows. From "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" fresh off its highly successful freshman season to "Vanderpump Rules" Season 9 after a two-year hiatus, there is no shortage of Bravo content coming to TV screens this fall. In addition to returning favorites, a brand-new show is making a splash on the Bravo scene, and it's already highly anticipated. The trailer for "Winter House" dropped this week, much to Bravo fans' delight. The new series is a spin-off from the popular "Summer House" and features cast members from its summer counterpart, as well as "Southern Charm" stars and some new Bravolebrities.

News broke that the new show had started filming in Stowe, Vermont in late February after Kyle Cooke of "Summer House" shared a selfie to his Instagram Story with co-star Luke Gulbranson and "Southern Charm" cast members Austen Kroll and Craig Conover decked out in ski gear, per Yahoo. Other recognizable cast members include Linsday Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Amanda Batula, and Ciara Miller from "Summer House." New faces include Julia McGuire, an old friend of Paige's, Jason Cameron, Andrea Denver, and Gabby Kniery. Read on for some of the most explosive moments from the trailer.