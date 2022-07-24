Elon Musk's Cheating Scandal Involving One Of His Closest Friends Fully Explained
Another day, another scandal about Elon Musk. In the last few months, The Wall Street Journal reported that the billionaire secretly fathered twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis in November 2021, and one of his 10 kids has legally changed her name and cut him off. In addition, Musk was accused of sexual misconduct by a SpaceX flight attendant (while allegedly promising her a horse). Musk's personal life has gotten more attention than his work, which says a lot since the Tesla CEO is the world's richest man.
Earlier this year, the SpaceX founder was building a serious relationship with Natasha Bassett, star of "Elvis." Bassett even took Maye Musk, her boyfriend's mom, to the Cannes premiere of the film in May. A source told Hollywood Life, "Maye is the most important person in Elon's world and the fact that she adores Natasha means so much to him." But the "Elvis" actor reportedly dumped Musk after finding out about his secret twin babies. The billionaire apparently tried to make Basset jealous, but Musk's attempts to win back his ex backfired. A source close to Bassett told Hollywood Life, "This type of behavior is one of the reasons that Natasha decided to end the relationship, and all this does is reassure her that she made the right choice."
The latest scandal is another sign to Bassett that she may have made the right choice. Apparently Musk's latest scandal involves cheating and one of his closest friends.
Elon Musk reportedly had an affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife
The Wall Street Journal dropped another bomb about Elon Musk's love life, reporting that the Tesla founder had a brief affair with his close friend Sergey Brin's wife! The Google co-founder filed for divorce in January after learning about the fling between his wife Nicole Shanahan and Musk. There are differing reports about the timing of Shanahan and Musk's affair, but the Journal noted they hooked up in early December 2021.
A person close to Shanahan claims she and Brin were already separated at the time, but the divorce filing cites December 15 as the separation date. Sources told the Journal that Musk "dropped to one knee" and apologized to Brin during a party in 2022. The Neuralink CEO begged his friend to forgive him, but inside sources claim Brin "still isn't speaking regularly" to Musk. The friendship between the two tech titans goes back years. Insider reported the 2015 biography of Musk claimed Brin rescued Tesla when the company was struggling. According to the outlet, the Tesla CEO gave Brin the fourth Tesla Model X in 2015 as a thank you. The Journal reported the two billionaires were so tight that Musk "regularly crashed at Brin's Silicon Valley home."
The Twitterati weighed in on the latest Musk scandal immediately. One person tweeted, "A true measure of the lack of character in a man is his voluntary betrayal of close friends." Another tweeted, "I would like to stop learning more about Elon, please, and thanks."