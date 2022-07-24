Elon Musk's Cheating Scandal Involving One Of His Closest Friends Fully Explained

Another day, another scandal about Elon Musk. In the last few months, The Wall Street Journal reported that the billionaire secretly fathered twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis in November 2021, and one of his 10 kids has legally changed her name and cut him off. In addition, Musk was accused of sexual misconduct by a SpaceX flight attendant (while allegedly promising her a horse). Musk's personal life has gotten more attention than his work, which says a lot since the Tesla CEO is the world's richest man.

Earlier this year, the SpaceX founder was building a serious relationship with Natasha Bassett, star of "Elvis." Bassett even took Maye Musk, her boyfriend's mom, to the Cannes premiere of the film in May. A source told Hollywood Life, "Maye is the most important person in Elon's world and the fact that she adores Natasha means so much to him." But the "Elvis" actor reportedly dumped Musk after finding out about his secret twin babies. The billionaire apparently tried to make Basset jealous, but Musk's attempts to win back his ex backfired. A source close to Bassett told Hollywood Life, "This type of behavior is one of the reasons that Natasha decided to end the relationship, and all this does is reassure her that she made the right choice."

The latest scandal is another sign to Bassett that she may have made the right choice. Apparently Musk's latest scandal involves cheating and one of his closest friends.