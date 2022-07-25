Chuck Lorre Has Sad Relationship News Yet Again

On July 22, TMZ reported that Chuck Lorre and his wife, Arielle Mandelson, would be divorcing. The two are citing "irreconcilable differences," and had a prenuptial agreement in place, meaning that Lorre will pay most of the expenses. In a 2021 appearance on his wife's podcast, "The Blond Files," Lorre had nothing but good things to say of his wife. "I like your relentless ambition," he said at the time. "I thought you were dazzling [when we first met] and a source of joy. You struck me as a warm and joyful person, and that was very attractive. That, and you wore something off-the-shoulder and your shoulder killed me! It was a one-two punch of joyfulness, sweetness, warmth and the shoulder."

Mandelson is Lorre's third wife; he first married his business partner Paula Smith in 1979 — with whom he had two children — before they divorced in 1992, and then actor and model Karen Witter in 2001. He and Witter divorced in 2010.

Lorre and Mandelson, who have been married since 2018, said in a joint statement, "It is with mutual consideration and respect that we have decided to separate," per Variety. "Our plan is to move forward in different directions but with great love, admiration and gratitude for the time we shared. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your support."