Chuck Lorre Has Sad Relationship News Yet Again
Widely regarded as the "Network Sitcom King" (per Vanity Fair) for the endless amounts of creating, writing, and directing credits to his name — most notably in recent years, "Two and Half Men" and "The Big Bang Theory" — Chuck Lorre is also known for his relatively turbulent personal life. "I led a dissolute youth until 47," he said in 2007, per Entertainment Weekly. "One of the benefits of working 70 hours a week in hell is that the mind covers itself so you can't remember it."
Lorre has also been open about his struggles with depression, anxiety, drug and alcohol abuse, as well as anger and obsession. "Put me in paradise and I will focus on the one thing that will make me angry," he told Entertainment Weekly. "I am wired on some deep level to seek out something to be worried and obsessed about." In classic Lorre style, he has been known to discuss these personal struggles with fans through his trademark vanity cards, which he has placed at the end of every episode of each of his shows since "Dharma & Greg" in 1997. Given these personal difficulties, it is unsurprising, if still unfortunate, that Lorre has some sad relationship news for fans yet again.
Chuck Lorre is getting divorced for a third time
On July 22, TMZ reported that Chuck Lorre and his wife, Arielle Mandelson, would be divorcing. The two are citing "irreconcilable differences," and had a prenuptial agreement in place, meaning that Lorre will pay most of the expenses. In a 2021 appearance on his wife's podcast, "The Blond Files," Lorre had nothing but good things to say of his wife. "I like your relentless ambition," he said at the time. "I thought you were dazzling [when we first met] and a source of joy. You struck me as a warm and joyful person, and that was very attractive. That, and you wore something off-the-shoulder and your shoulder killed me! It was a one-two punch of joyfulness, sweetness, warmth and the shoulder."
Mandelson is Lorre's third wife; he first married his business partner Paula Smith in 1979 — with whom he had two children — before they divorced in 1992, and then actor and model Karen Witter in 2001. He and Witter divorced in 2010.
Lorre and Mandelson, who have been married since 2018, said in a joint statement, "It is with mutual consideration and respect that we have decided to separate," per Variety. "Our plan is to move forward in different directions but with great love, admiration and gratitude for the time we shared. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your support."