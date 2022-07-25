Jason Momoa Was Just Involved In A Scary Head-On Collision

Jason Momoa, star of Marvel's "Aquaman," is also a major car and motorcycle enthusiast. In 2020, Momoa posted a YouTube video called, "My Wife's First Mustang," that went behind the scenes of renovating his then-wife Lisa Bonet's first car — a 1965 Ford Mustang. He shared some poetic words about a first car, saying, "The car that gave you a life of incredible destinations where boundaries and limitations fade in the rearview. The open road became a mirror to your soul." In a 2021 video for GQ, the "Aquaman" star named Harley Davidson bikes one of the "10 things he can't live without." "Ultimately, I just, I love riding motorcycles and I love riding around, you know, the world on them."

But when it comes to motorcycles and cars, it isn't all fun and games for Momoa. The actor just made headlines for a serious, but non-life-threatening vehicle collision. On the morning of July 24, Momoa was involved in a chilling motorcycle accident in the Calabasas area of Los Angeles.