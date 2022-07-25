Travis Scott Just Surprised Fans In A Big Way After Astrowold Tragedy

Travis Scott is slowly making his return to performing following the 2021 Astroworld tragedy. As ABC News recapped, 10 people died as a result of catastrophic crowd surging at Scott's festival performance. While Scott maintains that he wasn't aware of the chaos happening in his audience, others felt he should be held responsible for not halting his show.

According to Vulture's report on a new lawsuit, almost 5,000 of the festival's 50,000 attendees sustained injuries. Though Scott is facing a daunting $750 million claim in that court filing, he hasn't entirely stepped out of the spotlight. In May, Page Six covered the artist's first live performance since the November tragedy, reporting that the crowd was enthusiastic and singing along with the rapper.

Now, Scott is ticking off another milestone on his path to a full return. A surprise appearance at Rolling Loud marked his first festival performance since the devastation at his.