Travis Scott Just Surprised Fans In A Big Way After Astrowold Tragedy
Travis Scott is slowly making his return to performing following the 2021 Astroworld tragedy. As ABC News recapped, 10 people died as a result of catastrophic crowd surging at Scott's festival performance. While Scott maintains that he wasn't aware of the chaos happening in his audience, others felt he should be held responsible for not halting his show.
According to Vulture's report on a new lawsuit, almost 5,000 of the festival's 50,000 attendees sustained injuries. Though Scott is facing a daunting $750 million claim in that court filing, he hasn't entirely stepped out of the spotlight. In May, Page Six covered the artist's first live performance since the November tragedy, reporting that the crowd was enthusiastic and singing along with the rapper.
Now, Scott is ticking off another milestone on his path to a full return. A surprise appearance at Rolling Loud marked his first festival performance since the devastation at his.
Travis Scott made a last-minute appearance at Rolling Loud
The 2022 line-up for the hip-hop festival Rolling Loud shared many names with Travis Scott's 2021 Astroworld Festival. The likes of Lil Baby and Baby Keem drew crowds at Rolling Loud, and had been set to perform at Astroworld before its early cancellation. A notable exclusion from Rolling Loud's list, of course, was Scott himself ... but he still made an appearance.
Per TMZ, Future brought the "Sicko Mode" singer onstage during his set, and quickly gave him space to perform. In a video tweeted out by a fan, the crowd seems incredibly enthusiastic. Others online were also excited about the return: "That genuine moment between Future and Travis Scott on stage just now and the energy the crowd is giving them. This moment is special for them and @RollingLoud."
While some families of Astroworld victims are far from forgiving the artist, the public sentiment seems to be turning in Scott's favor. He's set to make his official festival return in the fall, headlining Primavera Sound's São Paulo, Santiago, and Buenos Aires shows.