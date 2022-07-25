Ricky Martin Is Already Getting His Career Back On Track After Legal Drama With Nephew

Ricky Martin performed on the Hollywood Bowl stage in Los Angeles a day after his nephew filed to have his case dismissed for a night of high-energy dance numbers and gyrating hips. "Are you really having a good time? Because that's all I came here for," he asked the crowd before his performance with the L.A. Philharmonic Orchestra. "All I want is for you to forget all your issues tonight and just focus on love and light and let's just have a good time. Are you ready Los Angeles to have a good time?"

The crowd was there for it and let out a collective "yes," but didn't quite give the two-time Grammy winner the reaction he had hoped for — but that's okay — they were more rapturous the second time he asked. Martin then performed his set, never directly addressing his nephew's accusations or the court hearing, and is likely eager to move on from the whole fiasco.

Following his Hollywood Bowl shows, he tweeted on July 24, "Two performances I will never forget filled with passion, nostalgia and a RAW sentiment that pushes me to keep doing what I love. I can already feel there is a before and after." One fan responded, "Saw the show on Friday. Incredible. Your were so joyful and your smile is infectious." Another added, "Happy/ Smiling @ricky_martin is Always the BEST Ricky Martin.. You DID IT."