Tarek And Heather Rae El Moussa Have An Exciting Pregnancy Update

Tarek El Moussa has come a long way since "Flip or Flop." The realtor-turned-reality star was married to his business partner, Christina Haack, until they split in 2016. However, the exes continued to work together, which made for some pretty tense moments. "The series made it through ups and downs, and trust me, it wasn't always easy," Haack told People after the show ended in 2022.

Initially, El Moussa thought he'd never marry again following his and Haack's messy divorce, But then he met Heather Rae Young. El Moussa wasn't hesitant about coming forward, making his feelings towards the "Selling Sunset" star clear from the beginning. Young told Page Six that she thought El Moussa was "endearing" and "sweet." But, she was a little freaked out when he asked her to go to Paris with him within just minutes of meeting. He managed to work his charms, though.

People reports that the couple started dating in July 2019 and married in October 2021. El Moussa's wedding to Young was a romantic affair. "We're best friends, we're true soulmates, and our love is so rare," the bride gushed. El Moussa and Young's pregnancy news in July 2022 was no big surprise as they'd been open about undergoing IVF. However, ultimately Young had become pregnant naturally. "You can plan and try to make things happen all you want, but what's meant to be will be," she posted on Instagram. Now, the couple has another exciting pregnancy update.