Tarek And Heather Rae El Moussa Have An Exciting Pregnancy Update
Tarek El Moussa has come a long way since "Flip or Flop." The realtor-turned-reality star was married to his business partner, Christina Haack, until they split in 2016. However, the exes continued to work together, which made for some pretty tense moments. "The series made it through ups and downs, and trust me, it wasn't always easy," Haack told People after the show ended in 2022.
Initially, El Moussa thought he'd never marry again following his and Haack's messy divorce, But then he met Heather Rae Young. El Moussa wasn't hesitant about coming forward, making his feelings towards the "Selling Sunset" star clear from the beginning. Young told Page Six that she thought El Moussa was "endearing" and "sweet." But, she was a little freaked out when he asked her to go to Paris with him within just minutes of meeting. He managed to work his charms, though.
People reports that the couple started dating in July 2019 and married in October 2021. El Moussa's wedding to Young was a romantic affair. "We're best friends, we're true soulmates, and our love is so rare," the bride gushed. El Moussa and Young's pregnancy news in July 2022 was no big surprise as they'd been open about undergoing IVF. However, ultimately Young had become pregnant naturally. "You can plan and try to make things happen all you want, but what's meant to be will be," she posted on Instagram. Now, the couple has another exciting pregnancy update.
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa reveal their baby's gender
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa were thrilled when they discovered they were expecting. However, they had initially decided that they didn't want children. "Originally, when we first met, it was like I said, 'No, I don't want any kids.' He said no more kids for him. So we were on the exact same page," Heather told ET. Tarek, who has a son and a daughter from his previous marriage, quipped, "Someone changed the page."
Like many couples, the parents-to-be couldn't wait to find out if they'd be having a boy or girl, so they hosted a gender reveal party. The excited spouses posted a clip of the big moment on their joint Instagram. "Baby boy El Moussa," Heather captioned the video showing them shooting blue confetti into the air. Thrilled fans, friends, and fellow TV personalities were quick with their congratulations. "Tears!!! I love you!" Mona Vand wrote. "Congratulations, sweetie," Christine Bullock commented. "Boys lovvvvvvve their mommies."
Tarek has previously admitted that being a father can be challenging, but he's there for his kids no matter what. "Being a dad is not easy ... it takes love, hard work, patience, and the understanding that everything you do today around your children will affect them for the rest of their lives," he posted on Instagram. Tarek vowed to be the "best dad, friend, and mentor" and shared that all he wanted was for his offspring to "live the best life ever!"